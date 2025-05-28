news
Games: Lambda Fortress, Splitgate 2, Zombies vs Vampires Fest, Winnie the Pooh in Winnie's Hole, and More
GamingOnLinux ☛ Putting Team Fortress 2 inside Half-Life 2, Lambda Fortress is coming to Steam
The big cross-over mod Lambda Fortress that puts the Team Fortress 2 mercenaries into Half-Life 2 and other Source campaigns is coming to Steam. More goodies thanks to Valve releasing TF2 code into the Source SDK.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Splitgate 2 now works on Desktop Linux with the anti-cheat updated
Quite a surprise. 1047 Games recently launched the free to play Splitgate 2 in Beta on Steam, initially with their anti-cheat RedKard blocking Desktop Linux but allowing the Steam Deck with SteamOS. Now they've tweaked it to allow Desktop Linux players in.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Zombies vs Vampires Fest is live on Steam - some recommendations
Valve have launched the Zombies vs Vampires Fest on Steam running until June 2nd 5pm UTC. There's a number of nice games discounts, so here's some suggestions to go for that will work on Linux, SteamOS and Steam Deck. There's also numerous demos featured during the event too and a couple of new items in the Points Shop.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Play as a virus inside Winnie the Pooh in Winnie's Hole - demo out now
With Pooh now in the public domain, of course we're going to get some weird Winnie the Pooh games. Winnie's Hole sounds a bit…you know, but it's actually a clever sounding game from Twice Different who made Ring of Pain.
GamingOnLinux ☛ FIA World Rally Championship (WRC) games return to NACON
After the news recently that EA Codemasters were pausing development plans on future rally titles, we now know who will continue the series with it being back with NACON.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Indie puzzle game Cogs from 2009 gets a remaster
Cogs from Lazy 8 Studios originally released back in 2009, and gained a Native Linux version back with the Humble Indie Bundle 3 in 2011. Now, 16 years or so later, the developer has give it a small remaster. This is all starting to make me feel really old now. The third Humble Indie Bundle was really 14 years ago?
GamingOnLinux ☛ SteamOS Manager for BIOS updates, TDP and GPU clock controls now open source
On Valve's official public GitLab, they've recently put up SteamOS Manager under the open source MIT license following the SteamOS 3.7 release for more devices.