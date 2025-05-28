news
today's howtos
-
Luca Ciavatta: 50 Useful and Fun GNU/Linux Commands Every Power User Should Know
This article includes an in-depth introduction to the Linux terminal, detailed descriptions of each command, installation instructions for various distributions (Debian/Ubuntu, Fedora, openSUSE, and Arch), usage examples, and relevant links to official documentation and repositories.
-
Vermaden ☛ Failed Backup Server Build
When you read my blog articles and stuff – you may get the idea that everything I do – just happens to be right and that I succeed at every attempt. This article is here to remind you that I also often fail trying to do what was suppose to be great ‘on paper’ before doing it. Some call it experience … but the problem with experience is that you get it just after you needed it.
-
SANS ☛ Securing Your SSH authorized_keys File
This is nothing "amazingly new", but more of a reminder to secure your "authorized_keys" file for SSH. One of the first things I see even simple bots do to obtain persistent access to a UNIX system is to add a key to the authorized_keys file of whatever account they are compromising.
So here are a few things you can do to make your "authorized_keys" file more secure: [...]
-
Chris ☛ Generating Shorthand SVG in JavaScript
Long-time readers will know that I’m a fan of shorthand, even though I don’t get many opportunities to practice it these days. One of the reasons it’s difficult to practice it is that most of your practice should be reading well-written shorthand, and that’s hard to come by these days.
-
idroot
-
ID Root ☛ AlmaLinux OS 10 Released
The enterprise GNU/Linux landscape has reached a significant milestone with the official release of AlmaLinux OS 10.0 “Purple Lion” on May 27, 2025. This major release represents a transformative step forward for the community-driven distribution, introducing groundbreaking features that prioritize developer productivity, enhanced security frameworks, and unprecedented hardware compatibility.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Deluge on Fedora 42
Deluge stands as one of the most versatile and feature-rich BitTorrent clients available for GNU/Linux systems. This comprehensive guide walks you through every aspect of installing Deluge on Fedora 42, from basic repository installation to advanced configuration options.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install FrostWire on Linux Mint 22
FrostWire stands out as one of the most versatile BitTorrent clients available for Linux systems, offering seamless peer-to-peer file sharing capabilities combined with an integrated media player.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install MyBB on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
MyBB stands as one of the most popular open-source forum software solutions available today, offering robust community building features and extensive customization options. Ubuntu 24.04 LTS provides the perfect foundation for hosting MyBB, combining long-term stability with cutting-edge security features.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Metasploit on Rocky GNU/Linux 9
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Metasploit on Rocky GNU/Linux 9. Metasploit Framework stands as one of the most powerful penetration testing tools available to cybersecurity professionals today. This robust toolkit enables security experts to identify, exploit, and validate vulnerabilities within network infrastructures and applications.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install CSF Firewall on Manjaro
Securing your Manjaro GNU/Linux system is paramount in today’s increasingly complex cybersecurity landscape. ConfigServer Security & Firewall (CSF) offers a robust solution that combines a powerful firewall with intrusion detection capabilities, making it an excellent choice for enhancing your system’s security posture.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Gradle on Fedora 42
Installing Gradle on Fedora 42 opens up powerful build automation capabilities for modern software development projects. This comprehensive guide covers multiple installation methods, configuration steps, and troubleshooting solutions to help developers and system administrators successfully deploy Gradle on their Fedora systems.
-
-
redhat.com / IBM
-
Red Hat ☛ How to integrate Senao SX904 into an OpenShift cluster
In this article, we will showcase one of the potential applications of the Senao Networks SX904 Smart NIC platform by deploying the Fortinet FortiGate-VM next-generation firewall (NGFW) on the card as a uCPE device on the network. We will provide a hands-on example of how the Senao SX904 can be easily integrated into an OpenShift cluster and configured with the Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization Engine and SR-IOV network operator to provide a flexible and highly scalable approach to deploying virtual machine workloads at the edge.
-
Red Hat ☛ Boost GPU efficiency in Kubernetes with NVIDIA Multi-Instance GPU
Multi-Instance GPU (MIG) is a technology provided by NVIDIA to expand the performance and value of some of its GPU products. It can partition a GPU into multiple instances, with each instance fully isolated and having its own high-bandwidth memory, cache, and compute cores. This gives administrators the ability to support every workload, small or large, ensuring quality of service (QoS) while extending accelerated computing resources to all users."
Kubernetes is an open source system for automating the deployment, scaling, and management of containerized applications. Kubernetes provides access to specialized hardware such as GPUs through its device plug-in framework. The NVIDIA GPU Operator uses the Kubernetes operator framework to automate the management of NVIDIA software components for GPU provisioning, including MIG.
-
Red Hat ☛ How to start configuration as code for an Ansible instance
It’s inevitable that a growing organization actively using Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform will face the challenge of managing the configuration of the Ansible Automation Platform as a code. The reasons leading to that may include various requirements for change management, consistency, and repeatability, to name a few.
-