news
Programming Leftovers
THT ☛ The perfect webstack — THT's den
I think I’ve finally found the webstack I’ve been chasing for years: Actix-web + SQLx + Tera + Tailwind CSS + HTMX, all in Rust.
Rlang ☛ Spatial machine learning with the tidymodels framework
In this blog post, we will show how to use the tidymodels framework for spatial machine learning. The tidymodels framework is a collection of R packages for modeling and machine learning using tidyverse principles.
Artyom Bologov ☛ Explanations, not Algorithms
Both of these imply a certain impenetrability and obfuscation. Be it via a programming language or a soothsayer server. Relying on these means giving up one's agency to some abstract party you cannot control. So algorithms are overrated and should be replaced with something more graspable: Explanations.
MaskRay ☛ LLVM integrated assembler: Improving expressions and relocations
In my previous post, LLVM integrated assembler: Improving MCExpr and MCValue delved into enhancements made to LLVM's internal MCExpr and MCValue representations. This post covers recent refinements to MC, focusing on expression resolving and relocation generation.
University of Toronto ☛ My GNU Emacs settings for the vertico package (as of mid 20205)
As covered in my Emacs packages, vertico is one of the third party Emacs packages that I have installed to modify how minibuffer completion works for me, or at least how it looks. In my experience, vertico took a significant amount of customization before I really liked it (eventually including some custom code), so I'm going to write down some notes about why I made various settings.
Bob Nystrom ☛ Access Control Syntax – journal.stuffwithstuff.com
Anyway, one of the approaches I’m exploring does get tangled up in modules and scoping so now I have to figure modules out. This post is about one little syntax design question I ran into: how do you distinguish public and private declarations?
Linux Handbook ☛ YAML Validator
Qt ☛ Qt Early Warning List Now Available for Commercial Customers [Ed: Qt is pushing things as proprietary]
Qt customers with a commercial license now have the opportunity to subscribe to the Qt Early Warning List in the Customer Portal. The EWL subscription requires an active commercial license.
Qt ☛ Qt’s New Bridging Technology - Looking Back to Move Forward
Qt ☛ Why the Micro-Mobility Sector is Betting on Robust and High-Performance Systems
Richer functionality and higher performance in two-wheeler displays—while maintaining a competitive price point—is the balance micro-mobility companies need to maintain as they try to win over customers.
Two-wheelers in the same category sell at very similar price points. What ultimately makes or breaks the deal are the features and quality that manufacturers can deliver at a given price point. Rising demand from increasingly tech-savvy consumers has driven the micro-mobility industry to offer features previously seen only in cars. Collision avoidance, advanced rider assistance systems, navigation, and real-time diagnostics are all making their way onto two-wheelers and e-bikes.
Rlang ☛ A Pace Far Different: finding best running pace with R
If you are into running, chances are that you will be chasing your PB (personal best) times. This post is about using R to search for your PBs, and to monitor them over time. Usually runners target four distances for PBs: 5 km, 10 km, half marathon and full marathon.
Rlang ☛ The Dynamics of the “Gentle Way”: Exploring Judo Attack Combinations as Networks in R
Firefox Developer Experience: Firefox WebDriver Newsletter 139
WebDriver is a remote control interface that enables introspection and control of user agents. As such it can help developers to verify that their websites are working and performing well with all major browsers. The protocol is standardized by the W3C and consists of two separate specifications: WebDriver classic (HTTP) and the new WebDriver BiDi (Bi-Directional).
Applications
Peter 'CzP' Czanik ☛ Testing the new syslog-ng wildcard-file() source options on Linux
Last year, syslog-ng 4.8.0 improved the wildcard-file() source on FreeBSD and MacOS. Version 4.9.0 will do the same for GNU/Linux by using inotify for file and directory monitoring, resulting in faster performance while using significantly less resources. This blog is a call for testing the new wildcard-file() source options before release.
To test what is coming in syslog-ng 4.9.0, you have to install a development snapshot. You can find more information about how to do that in my previous call for testing at https://www.syslog-ng.com/community/b/blog/posts/a-call-for-testing-the-upcoming-syslog-ng-releases.
