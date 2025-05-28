The PicoCore MX93 from F&S Elektronik Systeme is a compact Computer on Module measuring just 35 x 40 mm. Designed for industrial and embedded edge applications, it supports up to 2GB of LPDDR4 memory, Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity, and a wide range of display and I/O interfaces including MIPI-DSI, LVDS, CAN-FD, and dual Gigabit Ethernet.

The latest DietPi release (v9.13) focuses on improving security defaults, enhancing support for specific SBCs, and removing outdated software options. The update also brings kernel upgrades, interface refinements, and dozens of bug fixes for improved stability across platforms.

The Armbian team has released version 25.5, bringing expanded hardware compatibility, improved system tools, and a growing library of post-install application modules. The update also coincides with Armbian being recognized by NetBox Labs with a 2025 NetBox Hero Award for its role in open infrastructure innovation.

AAEON has introduced two new additions to its UP developer board series: the UP Squared TWL and UP Squared Pro TWL. Built on the Intel Core 3 processor platform, previously known as Twin Lake, these boards target energy-efficient industrial and edge applications with a focus on cost-effective performance.

Klinge is a compact FPGA-based headless computer designed by Lone Dynamics Corporation. It targets secure networking and long-term Linux applications, and can be used as a blade server in modular enclosures or standalone setups.

MYIR has introduced the MYC-LMX91, a compact SoM powered by NXP’s energy-efficient i.MX 91 processor. Designed for smart devices, the module targets applications such as industrial gateways, EV chargers, smart home systems, medical platforms, and building automation.

Archinstall 3.0.7 is here to introduce a new option in the disk configuration menu that lets users configure a Btrfs snapshot type that can be set to either Snapper or Timeshift when choosing to install Arch Linux with the Btrfs file system. This release also moves the disk encryption configuration into the disk config menu.

Highlights of Thunderbird 139 include new ‘Mark as Read’ and ‘Delete’ actions for email notifications, enterprise policy implementation to allow granular in-app notification control, support for manually sorting folders in the folder pane, and customizable row count for Cards View in the Appearance settings.

Powered by the Linux 6.14 kernel series, KaOS Linux 2025.05 ships with the latest KDE Plasma 6.3.5 desktop environment, which is accompanied by the KDE Gear 25.04.1 and KDE Frameworks 6.14 software suites, all built using the latest Qt 6.9 open-source application framework.

Firefox 140 promises a new Unload Tab feature that lets you unload tabs by right-clicking on a tab (or multiple selected tabs to reduce Firefox’s memory and CPU usage, support for adding custom search engines in Search settings, and support for keeping more or fewer pinned vertical tabs in view. For Android users, it adds a “Select All” option for bookmarks.

Based on the just-released Linux 6.15 kernel series, the GNU Linux-libre 6.15 kernel is here to clean up Nova Core GPU, Qualcomm iris v4l2, Airoha NPU, Tehuti Networks TN40xx 10G Ethernet, Realtek 8814A Wi-Fi, Apple Silicon SoC touchscreen, Renesas UFS hooks, and aw88166 audio drivers.

Coming three months after Armbian 25.2, this release introduces support for new single-board computers, such as the Banana Pi M2+, BeagleBone AI-64, BeaglePlay, TI SK-AM69, Mediatek Genio Family, Radxa NIO 12L, Qualcomm Robotics RB5, Radxa Cubie A5E, SMART AM40, and PocketBeagle2.

Mozilla Firefox 139 looks like a small update that only introduces support for full-page translations within Firefox extension pages, support for transparent PNG images when they’re pasted into Firefox, improved upload performance of HTTP/3, and experimental support for link previews in Firefox Labs, along with support for custom wallpapers and colors for the New Tab page.