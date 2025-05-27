news
Thunderbird 139 Adds ‘Mark as Read’ and ‘Delete’ Actions to Email Notifications
Highlights of Thunderbird 139 include new 'Mark as Read' and 'Delete' actions for email notifications, enterprise policy implementation to allow granular in-app notification control, support for manually sorting folders in the folder pane, and customizable row count for Cards View in the Appearance settings.
Thunderbird 139 also fixes many issues, including a crash that occurred when setting message compose headers, broken links in the OAuth authentication window, unreachable attachments at specific UNC hosts, broken mail window during and after folder compaction, and broken folder sorting logic when inserting folders after moving them.