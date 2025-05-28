news
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, Arduino, and More
CNX Software ☛ UV Meter for Flipper Zero measures ultraviolet radiation with AS7331 sensor
The UV Meter is a Flipper Zero application designed to measure ultraviolet (UV) radiation using the AS7331 spectral sensor, which can detect UV-A, UV-B, and UV-C wavelengths. Designed for personal and environmental UV monitoring, this tool measures UV exposure levels in everyday scenarios, whether it’s behind windows, under cloud cover, or while wearing sunglasses.
CNX Software ☛ Chipsee PPC-CM5-156 Review – Part 2: A Raspberry Pi CM5 fanless Panel PC tested with Raspberry Pi OS
We've already had a look at the hardware of Chipsee's 15.6-inch industrial touch panel PC in the first part of the review, before booting it to Raspberry Pi OS. I've now had time to test most features of the PPC-CM5-156 panel PC running Raspberry Pi OS, so I'll report my experience testing performance and most ports of the Raspberry Pi CM5-based system in the second part of the review.
Arduino ☛ Get 3 months of Arduino Cloud Free with your UNO R4 WiFi!
If you own an Arduino UNO R4 WiFi or plan to get one, there’s a special reward waiting for you. Register your board on the Arduino website and receive three months of free access to the Arduino Cloud Maker plan.
Arduino ☛ Recreating a bizarre century-old electronic instrument
The Luminaphone was a very early example of an electronic instrument and it worked by modulating the light shining onto a selenium cell, which is a kind of photoresistor. The signal output from that was then filtered and amplified, with the modulation rate creating a wave of a specific frequency — the desired note. It wasn’t possible at the time to turn a light source on and off fast enough for this purpose, so the Luminaphone used a spinning disc full of holes to modulate the light from an incandescent lamp. A simple key switch let the musician control power to that lamp to play a note. With several of those, modulated at different rates, it was possible to play polyphonic music.
Linux Journal ☛ Explore Exciting GNU/Linux DIY Projects: Automate Your World with Raspberry Pi and Arduino
Over the last decade, the open-source movement has not only transformed the world of software, but also catalyzed a sweeping revolution in hardware tinkering. At the heart of this shift lies a convergence of accessible microcomputers like the Raspberry Pi and microcontrollers like Arduino—each supercharged by the robust ecosystem of Linux. This combination offers hobbyists, engineers, and creators a versatile, low-cost, and endlessly customizable toolkit for automating their homes, collecting environmental data, and even experimenting with artificial intelligence at the edge.
This article serves as your dive into the world of Linux-based DIY automation. Whether you're looking to build a smart garden, a weather station, or simply learn how to use Bash scripts to control physical components, you're in for a journey that fuses digital logic with real-world interaction.
Chris Aldrich ☛ Game: Name that naked typewriter
Just for fun, let’s see who can come closest to a make, model and year for this lovely typewriter I’ve got on the bench this week for restoration.
Olimex ☛ The Open Source Hardware and Software €20 Smart Home Server Hardware development started
For these who do wonder what is this here is link to the TuxCon2025 challenge.
With our preliminary setup the server will fit in 70×50 mm and here is the initial layout: [...]
CNX Software ☛ Sipeed Tang Console – A GOWIN GW5AST/GW5AT board with 60K or 138K LUT for FPGA development and retro gaming
Sipeed Tang Console is an FPGA development based on GOWIN GW5AST SoC FPGA with 138K LUTs and a hard RISC-V core or GW5AT FPGA with 60K LUTs, designed as a generic FPGA development and retro gaming platform. The Tange Console offers HDMI and RGB LCD display connectors, two USB ports for joystick or other peripherals, and plenty of expansion options with two 40-pin headers for SDRAM, GBA, and custom expansion, two PMOD connectors for joysticks or custom modules, and a 16-pin Raspberry Pi PCIe FFC connector. The “Tang Console” is also integrated into the “Tang Retro Console” as a complete gaming console kit with enclosure, joysticks, and accessories.