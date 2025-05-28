Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations

Panda3DS is still in the early stages of development. Many games boot, many don’t. Lots of games have at least some hilariously broken graphics, audio is WIP, and some QoL features are missing. However, even more things are implemented, such as most of the 3DS core required to play games, and various neat features, such as Lua scripting, discord bot support, support for some system apps, cheats, controller support, WIP amiibo support and many more! The emulator is constantly evolving, so make sure to take a peek every now and then!

This is free and open source software.