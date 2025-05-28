news
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Standards
FUTO ☛ What is FUTO?
We used to control our computers. Now our computers are used to control us.
As a handful of giant, essentially unaccountable corporations concentrated more and more resources and power in fewer and fewer places, the people surrendered an unprecedented degree of control over the flow of information and lost sovereignty over their technology.
Neither the free market nor the free and open-source software (FOSS) movement have been able to stop these trends, nor even arrest their rapid acceleration.
Libre Arts ☛ LibreArts Weekly recap — 25 May 2025
Week highlights: new releases of Sigil, PipeWire, Qtractor, and Millisecond; new features in GIMP.
Three notable patches landed in GIMP recently: [...]
Web Browsers/Web Servers
Mozilla
Tor ☛ New Release: Tor Browser 14.5.3 | The Tor Project
If you find a bug or have a suggestion for how we could improve this release, please let us know.
Content Management Systems (CMS) / Static Site Generators (SSG)
WordPress ☛ Announcing the Formation of the WordPress Hey Hi (AI) Team [Ed: Jumping the shark with slop cargo cultists]
Today, I’m pleased to announce the formation of a new WordPress Hey Hi (AI) Team, a dedicated group focused on accelerating and coordinating artificial intelligence projects across the WordPress ecosystem. Hey Hi (AI) is already transforming how people create and manage content online.
FSF
FSF ☛ FSF Events: Free Software Directory meeting on IRC: Friday, May 30, starting at 12:00 EDT (16:00 UTC)
Join the FSF and friends on Friday, May 30 from 12:00 to 15:00 EDT (16:00 to 19:00 UTC) to help improve the Free Software Directory.
Standards/Consortia
Cory Dransfeldt ☛ Despite the warnings, I tried self-hosting my email
I tried it. I thought I'd succeeded. I hit the maintenance burden and I conceded defeat.
Junichi Uekawa: Trying to send email.
Trying to send email. Email is hard. Configuration is hard. I don't remember how I send email properly. Trying to use git send-email since ages, and I think I am getting email bounces from random lists. SPF failure. Oh now.
