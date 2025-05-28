news
today's leftovers
-
Distributions and Operating Systems
-
Canonical/Ubuntu Family
-
Ubuntu ☛ Ubuntu Summit 25.10 is coming to your circle of friends, from London
This year, the Ubuntu Summit is reborn – read on to find out what changes we’re making.
-
-
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software
-
Content Management Systems (CMS) / Static Site Generators (SSG)
-
Kiwi TCMS: AMI transitions to Kiwi TCMS Managed Hosting
AMI, is an international company, reimagining firmware for modern computing, providing secure, manageable solutions across on-premises, cloud, and edge platforms. Its technology and support drive innovation and lasting partnerships with top tech brands.
-
-
-
Debian and Religion
-
Daniel Pocock ☛ Prison gate backdrop to baptism by Fr Sean O'Connell, St Paul's, Coburg
von Bidder's death was discussed like a suicide and given that it happened shortly after other confirmed suicides, it feels like it was part of a suicide cluster on the day of our wedding. So I received the sacrament of baptism meters away from the gates of a notorious prison known for the murder of a prison guard and then at the sacrament of marriage, we had this Debian death that was avoidable and could even be a criminal act of manslaughter under the British definition of the law.
[...]
Look at the email from Diana von Bidder-Senn, the widow. She was completely in the dark about debian-private and all the problems subsequent to the previous suicide. This is an example of how the public is fooled by the messages that Paul Tagliamonte and others were publishing to whitewash over the truth about Debian harassment culture. Would she have sent an email like this if she had read and understood all the emails about Frans Pop in 2010?
-
-