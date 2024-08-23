today's howtos
How to Check GitLab Runner Configuration
GitLab Runner is a lightweight and highly scalable agent that runs various CI jobs defined in GitLab CI/CD pipelines and, once completed, sends the results back to the GitLab instance. Therefore, it is highly recommended that GitLab Runner should be configured correctly.
Ubuntu Handbook ☛ How to Control ThinkPad Fan Speed in Ubuntu 24.04
This is a step by step beginner’s guide shows how to control the fan speed in Lenovo ThinkPad laptop running Ubuntu 24.04. The fan speed control solution differs depends on computer manufacturers. For my ThinkPad T480s, fan is usually not spinning when doing the basic web browsing and other light works.
UNIXdigest ☛ How to install Signal Desktop on FreeBSD using the GNU/Linux Binary Compatibility
FreeBSD provides optional binary compatibility with Linux, commonly referred to as Linuxulator, allowing users to install and run unmodified GNU/Linux binaries without the need for virtualization or emulation. In this tutorial I am going to show you how you can use it to install the Signal Desktop application for Linux.
LinuxBuz ☛ How to Play ARK: Survival Evolved with Friends – A Complete Guide
ARK: Survival Evolved is an exhilarating survival game that’s even more thrilling when played with friends.
MWL ☛ “Run Your Own Mail Server” official release date?
Folks are asking when this book will be available to the general public. Fair question. The short answer is, “it depends on UPS.” I want my Patronizers, sponsors, and Kickstarter backers to have a reasonable chance of getting the book within a day or two of release.
Make Tech Easier ☛ How to Use Touch Command in Linux
Learn how to use the touch command to perform its primary operation like creating empty files and other operations like tweaking timestamps.