Audiocasts/Shows: mintCast and BSD Now
mintCast Podcast ☛ mintCast 444 – The News is HUGE!
First up in the news: Canonical Moves To Shipping Very Latest Upstream Kernel Code, Surveillance Giant Google Search is playing Monopoly, Wordstar7 is open sourced, SuSE goes way long, Chrome blocks uBlock, GitLab is on the market and Funtoo is back (sort of) In security and privacy: Hackers leak 2.7 billion data records with Social Security numbers, and there are lots of zeros attacking Mac and GNU/Linux browsers
Then in our Wanderings: Bill is broken down Joe goes virtual, Moss has stopped watching, Majid is in India and will be back next month.
APNIC ☛ [Podcast] EDNS and UDP
Investigating the EDNS0 option for DNS, focusing on the specified maximum UDP packet size and its practical implications in the modern Internet.
The BSD Now Podcast ☛ BSD Now 573: Kyua Graduation
What Would It Take to Recreate Bell Labs?, Human Scale Software vs Open Source, How to run Visual Studio (VS) Code Remote over SSH on FreeBSD 13 and 14, Why are some emails from Charlie Root and others are from root?, Backward compatibility has real costs even for settings, Kyua graduates, and more