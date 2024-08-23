Audiocasts/Shows: mintCast and BSD Now

First up in the news: Canonical Moves To Shipping Very Latest Upstream Kernel Code, Surveillance Giant Google Search is playing Monopoly, Wordstar7 is open sourced, SuSE goes way long, Chrome blocks uBlock, GitLab is on the market and Funtoo is back (sort of) In security and privacy: Hackers leak 2.7 billion data records with Social Security numbers, and there are lots of zeros attacking Mac and GNU/Linux browsers

Then in our Wanderings: Bill is broken down Joe goes virtual, Moss has stopped watching, Majid is in India and will be back next month.