Proton VPN Finally Adds WireGuard Support for Linux Users

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Aug 23, 2024



Nowadays, if you value your privacy, then using a VPN is a must if you want to prevent Big Tech, governments, and ISPs from snooping about in your business. Those organizations have an insatiable need for user data, and they won't be stopping anytime soon.

Luckily, some of the best VPN services around offer applications for Linux, allowing users to be secure irrespective of the platform they are using. Proton VPN is one such option that's popular among the privacy-conscious crowd thanks to its accessible nature and servers that are located around the world.

Over the past few weeks, Proton has been busy pushing updates to their various services, including the VPN. However, now we have yet another update for Proton VPN, bringing with it a long-requested feature.