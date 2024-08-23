Free Software Leftovers

I originally wrote this post over on WPwatercooler.com but who knows how long that site will stay up.

For nearly 12 years, I’ve had the privilege of hosting WPwatercooler a podcast that I founded with a bunch of fun folks in our local community. Around the 9-year mark, I wrote a post titled Podcasting about WordPress: What I Learned in 9 Years, which delves into some of the show’s history, as does the WPwatercooler Origin Story. Recently, we recorded our final episode, EP485 – So Limitless and Free, and I wanted to take a moment to share some thoughts on why I’ve decided to step away from the show and why this will be our final episode.