Free Software Leftovers
Jason Tucker ☛ Almost 12 years of WordPress Podcasting
I originally wrote this post over on WPwatercooler.com but who knows how long that site will stay up.
For nearly 12 years, I’ve had the privilege of hosting WPwatercooler a podcast that I founded with a bunch of fun folks in our local community. Around the 9-year mark, I wrote a post titled Podcasting about WordPress: What I Learned in 9 Years, which delves into some of the show’s history, as does the WPwatercooler Origin Story. Recently, we recorded our final episode, EP485 – So Limitless and Free, and I wanted to take a moment to share some thoughts on why I’ve decided to step away from the show and why this will be our final episode.
Security Week ☛ Exploitation Expected for Flaw in Caching Plugin Installed on 5M WordPress Sites
The security hole, tracked as CVE-2024-28000, was responsibly disclosed through the bug bounty program of WordPress security firm Patchstack, and earned the researcher $14,400.
The plugin’s developers were notified on August 5 and issued a patch on August 13, with the release of version 6.4.
Trevor Morris ☛ Organising Eleventy Filters, Shortcodes and more…
When adding filters or shortcodes, the documentation mentions eleventyConfig a lot. When starting, it makes sense to quickly add these to your eleventy.config.js file. However, once you start adding a lot of these, as well as collection and filters, the config file soon grows and can become unwieldily.
It's FOSS ☛ FOSS Weekly #24.34: Deepin 23, Archcraft Experience, GNU/Linux in Schools and More
Linux is being used successfully for more than a decade in this state's schools. That's inspiring.
SaaS/Back End/Databases
Simon Willison ☛ Optimizing Datasette (and other weeknotes)
I’ve been working with Alex Garcia on an experiment involving using Datasette to explore FEC contributions. We currently have a 11GB SQLite database—trivial for SQLite to handle, but at the upper end of what I’ve comfortably explored with Datasette in the past.
This was just the excuse I needed to dig into some optimizations! The next Datasette alpha release will feature some significant speed improvements for working with large tables—they’re available on the main branch already.
Education
-
SparkFun Electronics ☛ FYSA
So, starting off with something relatively easy, we covered what concept of what I2C is. When you’re first starting out in electronics, I2C comes up all the time. The internet will forever be in a battle on how it is pronounced, eye-two-see or eye-squared-see, but regardless of who's right (we have our opinions), it is inter-integrated circuit and we covered what it is and how it’s used.
