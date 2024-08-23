Boards and Open Hardware: DIY, DeskPi, FairPhone
-
Hackaday ☛ A Cheap DIY PLC Based On The Atmega328P
If you’re running a big factory, you’ve probably got a massively expensive contract with a major programmable logic controller (PLC) manufacturer. One shudders to think about the cost of the service subscription on that one. If you’re working on a smaller scale, though, you might consider a DIY PLC like this one from [Mr Innovative.]
-
CNX Software ☛ ODROID-M2 low-profile SBC features Rockchip RK3588S2 SoC, up to 16GB LPDDR5, 128GB eMMC flash
Hardkernel has just launched the ODROID-M2 low-profile SBC based on a Rockchip RK3588S2 octa-core Cortex-A76/A55 Hey Hi (AI) SoC with up to 16GB LPDDR5, 64GB eMMC flash, an M.2 PCIe socket, support for three displays through HDMI, USB-C, and MIPI DSI interfaces, gigabit Ethernet, and more.
-
CNX Software ☛ Mekotronics R58-4×4 3S Arm PC and digital signage player features 3-inch display, 8K HDMI output, 4x HDMI inputs
Mekotronics R58-4×4 3S is another Rockchip RK3588-based Arm PC and digital signage player from the company with unusual features such as a 3-inch display on the front panel as well as four HDMI inputs supporting up to 4Kp60 sources.
-
CNX Software ☛ DeskPi RackMate T1 is a U8 desktop rack designed for Raspberry Pi, NVIDIA Jetson, mini-ITX motherboards, and more
DeskPi RackMate T1 is a U8 desktop rack especially suited to SBC users with support for Raspberry Pi SBCs, NVIDIA Jetson developer kits, Raxa ROCK 5B pico-ITX SBC, mini-ITX motherboards, and more. The RackMate T1 chassis is made of aluminum alloy and acrylic frame and its 8U form factor (406 (H) x 280 (L) x 200 (W) mm) allows it to be placed either on a desk or a floor of a home lab.
-
FairPhone: What’s the best age for your kid’s first smartphone?
“But all my friends have their own phone!” If you have a tween in the house, this might be something you’re hearing a lot, especially now with your kids going back to school soon. If there ever was a modern parenting dilemma, this is it.