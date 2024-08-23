Openwashing, Slop and Privacy Lies
-
Openwashing
-
MIT Technology Review ☛ We finally have a definition for open-source AI [Ed: Microsoft-commissioned openwashing propaganda from the Open Source Initiative (OSI), relayed by a Microsoft propaganda outlet now]
Open-source Hey Hi (AI) is everywhere right now. The problem is, no one agrees on what it actually is. Now we may finally have an answer.
-
Silicon Angle ☛ AI21 Labs’ updated hybrid SSM-Transformer model Jamba gets longest context window yet [Ed: More openwashing junk]
OpenAI rival AI21 Labs Ltd. today lifted the lid off of its latest competitor to ChatGPT, unveiling the open-source large language models Jamba 1.5 Mini and Jamba 1.5 Large.
-
-
Fedora Slop
-
Justin W. Flory: [AI] Infra & Releng Hackfest @ Fedora Flock 2024 [Ed: Resorting to chatbot garbage in Fedora as there's a lack of volunteer, chronic in fact]
This blog post summarizes the discussions and action items from the Infrastructure and Release Engineering workshop held at Flock 2024 in Rochester, New York, USA.
-
-
Mozilla
-
Mozilla ☛ Mozilla Privacy Blog: Privacy-Preserving Attribution: Testing for a New Era of Privacy in Digital Advertising
The internet has become a massive web of surveillance, with advertisers and advertising platforms collecting detailed information about people’s online activity. At Mozilla, we believe this information belongs only to the individual and that its unfettered collection is an unacceptable violation of privacy. We have deployed and continue to deploy advanced anti-tracking technology in Firefox, but believe the ecosystem will continue to develop novel techniques to track users as long as they have a strong economic incentive to do so.
-