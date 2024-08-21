Kakip: An Upcoming Credit-Card Sized Single Board Computer with Renesas RZ/V2H Chip & Multi-Camera Support

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Aug 21, 2024



The board supports up to four cameras through MIPI-CSI2 interfaces and includes a MIPI-DSI port for display purposes, alongside a PCIe 3.0 x1 slot to enhance its expansion capabilities.

Additionally, the board’s design includes a 40-pin GPIO header to facilitate the connection of various peripherals. Unlike many SBCs that typically use a common USB port for power, this board features both a barrel jack with a 12V/2.4A power input and a USB Type-C port alongside it. The manufacturer ensures the Single Board Computer operates on Yocto Linux, providing a flexible and developer-friendly environment suitable for a wide range of applications.