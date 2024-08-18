Not Enough Lines in Your Linux Terminal? Here's How to See More

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Aug 18, 2024



Recently I was running some Linux terminal commands with a glut of output, so much that my terminal window wouldn't let me scroll up far enough to read it all. Here's a quick trick I used to scroll further up in a terminal window without using a special command.

Your terminal's ability to keep scrolling back through history, or the number of lines it will make available to you to scroll through, is called scrollback. The more scrollback you have, the further back you can read without hitting a virtual ceiling.

I'm using the Konsole terminal emulator, so I'll first show you how to quickly adjust scrollback in Konsole. Just right-click the terminal window, and select "Adjust Scrollback"

Read on