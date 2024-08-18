Today in Techrights
Updated This Past Day
-
Microsoft Windows Falls to 19% in Congo, Only About 1 in 8 Windows Users (or 2-3% of Web Users) Are on Vista 11
The estimated share of Vista 11 fell sharply this past month
New
-
Videos Self-Hosted: Well Worth It!
Our work on making videos, in particular since 2020, is paying off
-
It's About Justice, Not About Money
truth and justice tend to prevail
-
What Diversity Means to Us
We need to define terms such as "discrimination" and "diversity" based on more objective, societal criteria
-
Links 17/08/2024: Greedflation Illuminated by Harris, Apple Changes App Store Rules
Links for the day
-
Gemini Links 17/08/2024: Distractions and Finding a Backup Solution
Links for the day
-
Links 17/08/2024: Further Escalation in East Europe, Prices for Drugs Scrutinised
Links for the day
-
When 'Ubuntu Pro' Means Microsoft Ubuntu With Back Doors (the 'Confidential' Lie)
This author seems to be working for Microsoft
-
Another Case Study Regarding Edge's Death
people adopt Chrome and a lot more people use obscure browsers than adopt the latest Edge
-
[Meme] A Question of Interests
'The Internet? We are not interested in it.' -Bill Gates, 1993
-
In the Romanian Browser Market, Microsoft is the 2% (Edge Down to 2.3%)
the Wintel era has ended
-
Gemini Links 17/08/2024: Selfishness and Offline BBSing
Links for the day
-
Frans Pop & Debian Day 2024: 31 years of deception and modern slavery
Reprinted with permission from Daniel Pocock
-
Over at Tux Machines...
GNU/Linux news for the past day
-
IRC Proceedings: Friday, August 16, 2024
IRC logs for Friday, August 16, 2024
The corresponding text-only bulletin for Saturday contains all the text.
Top-read articles (excluding bot/crawler visits):