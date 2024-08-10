Windows TCO: Ransomware, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), and More
Scoop News Group ☛ Ransomware attacks on financial sector targeted in House bill
The Public and Private Sector Ransomware Response Coordination Act from Reps. Zach Nunn, R-Iowa, and Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J., calls on the Treasury Department to submit a report to the top House and Senate intelligence and financial services/banking committees. That report would detail public-private efforts to combat ransomware and how government agencies are working to prevent such attacks.
US House Of Representatives ☛ RELEASE: Gottheimer, Nunn Introduce Bipartisan Legislation to Protect Financial System from Ransomware Attacks - Josh Gottheimer
U.S. Representatives Josh Gottheimer (NJ-5) and Zach Nunn (IA-3) introduced the Public and Private Sector Ransomware Response Coordination Act, new, bipartisan legislation to develop a coordinated response against ransomware attacks. Ransomware attacks cost American businesses more than $400 million in the first six months of 2023 alone. North Korea has leveraged ransomware attacks worth more than $3 billion to help develop its nuclear weapons program, posing a real security risk to the United States and our allies across the world.
The Record ☛ White House working on cyber insurance policy proposal for ‘catastrophic’ incidents
At the Black Hat cybersecurity conference on Thursday, National Cyber Director Harry Coker, Jr. said his office is working with the Department of Treasury’s federal insurance office as well as officials at the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) on the effort.
Coke said a policy proposal from the three departments will be released by the end of the year that will address cyber insurance — which he said should be designed to “manage risk and not avoid risk.”
Federal News Network ☛ How DoD and VA solved a huge UX problem: Three dozen clicks to send an email
At DoD and VA’s first and only jointly-operated hospital, getting electronic health records to work well isn’t the only technical challenge. Until recently, basic things like email and file sharing were a huge headache too.