Windows TCO: Ransomware, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), and More

At the Black Hat cybersecurity conference on Thursday, National Cyber Director Harry Coker, Jr. said his office is working with the Department of Treasury’s federal insurance office as well as officials at the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) on the effort.

Coke said a policy proposal from the three departments will be released by the end of the year that will address cyber insurance — which he said should be designed to “manage risk and not avoid risk.”