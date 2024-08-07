today's howtos
TecMint ☛ How to Disable Push Notifications on Chrome, Firefox, and Opera
While notifications can be helpful, they can also be annoying or intrusive. This article will show you how to find and turn off push notifications in three popular web browsers: Chrome, Firefox, and Opera.
Unix Men ☛ Tar Command in Linux: A Step-by-step Guide to Mastery
At Unixmen, we have been explaining each and every important GNU/Linux command in detail that would help the GNU/Linux community abundantly and one such crucial command is the tar command in Linux. Tar is short for “tape archive”.
Unix Men ☛ AWK Command in Linux: A Detailed Guide
Creators Aho, Weinberger, and Kernighan gave the Unix and GNU/Linux community a wonderful and powerful text-processing language. The AWK commands can be used either to simply scan a text pattern and also to process text. In real world conditions, AWK command can empower your scripting skills to master manipulation and analysis of text files.
OSTechNix ☛ Setup A Secure Simple HTTP Server with HTTPS, Authentication, and More
In this detailed tutorial, we will discuss Simple HTTP Server's key features, installation steps, and practical usage with an example in Debian Linux.
Medevel ☛ Tutorial: Create a Headless API System with Next.js and PostgreSQL
What is Next.js? Next.js is a popular open-source React framework developed by Vercel.
Unix Men ☛ TCPDump Examples: How Does TCPDump Help You?
TCPDump is an essential tool for security professionals, system administrators, and network administrators. It provides capabilities to capture and analyze network traffic. Here are the most common reasons why TCPDump is useful: What are TCPDump Examples In this comprehensive guide, we will show you some examples of TCPDump, how to analyze them [...]
arXiv ☛ EIPSIM: Modeling Secure IP Address Allocation at Cloud Scale [PDF]
Public clouds provide impressive capability through resource sharing. However, recent works have shown that the reuse of IP addresses can allow adversaries to exploit the latent configurations left by previous tenants. In this work, we perform a comprehensive analysis of the effect of cloud IP address allocation on exploitation of latent configuration. We first develop a statistical model of cloud tenant behavior and latent configuration based on literature and deployed systems. Through these, we analyze IP allocation policies under existing and novel threat models. Our resulting framework, EIPSIM, simulates our models in representative public cloud scenarios, evaluating adversarial objectives against pool policies. In response to our stronger proposed threat model, we also propose IP scan segmentation, an IP allocation policy that protects the IP pool against adversarial scanning even when an adversary is not limited by number of cloud tenants. Our evaluation shows that IP scan segmentation reduces latent configuration exploitability by 97.1 % compared to policies proposed in literature and 99.8 % compared to those currently deployed by cloud providers. Finally, we evaluate our statistical assumptions by analyzing real allocation and configuration data, showing that results generalize to deployed cloud workloads. In this way, we show that principled analysis of cloud IP address allocation can lead to substantial security gains for tenants and their users.
Alvaro Montoro ☛ CSS One-Liners to Improve (Almost) Every Project
Most of these one-liners will be one declaration inside the CSS rule. In some cases, the selector will be more than just a simple element; in others, I will add extra declarations as recommendations for a better experience, thus making them more than a one-liner —my apologies in advance for those cases.
University of Toronto ☛ Staged rollouts of things still have limitations
The first limitation is that staged rollouts only help to the extent that you can actually detect problems before continuing with the rollout. Often what problems you can detect (and how soon) are limited by the telemetry you have available and the degree to which you can inspect and monitor the systems that you're rolling out to. If you're rolling out internally, this can possibly be quite high, but if you're rolling out to customers, you may have limited telemetry (partly because customers will object to your software constantly reporting things back to you, especially if you want to report lots of details) and no ability to reach out and inspect systems. A related issue is that when you build rollout telemetry and monitoring, you're probably basing the telemetry on what problems you expect. If your rollout triggers a problem that you didn't foresee, you may have no telemetry that would tell you about it.
TecAdmin ☛ How to Open Port 80 and 443 with UFW
UFW, which stands for Uncomplicated Firewall, is a user-friendly tool for managing firewall rules on GNU/Linux systems. It simplifies the process of controlling network traffic, making it easier for users to allow or block ports.
Takao Fujiwara: Bluetooth mouse in dual boot of backdoored Windows 11 and GNU/Linux #3
Linux Handbook ☛ Installing Flatpak Packaging Support
Before you start using Flatpak packages, you need to install the Flatpak support on your system.
Linux Handbook ☛ Installing Flatpak Packages
Once you have Flatpak support enabled, it's time to see how to install Flatpak packages.
Linux Handbook ☛ LHB GNU/Linux Digest #24.13: Flatpak, System Calls, Docker Compose Tips and More
Latest GNU/Linux and DevOps learning from GNU/Linux Handbook
Linux Handbook ☛ Removing Flatpak Packages
Learn how to see installed Fltapak packages, remove them and clean up after the removal.
Linux Handbook ☛ Updating Flatpak Packages
Got Flatpaks? How about updating them to newer versions?
Bypass DPI on Arch Hyprland