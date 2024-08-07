The first limitation is that staged rollouts only help to the extent that you can actually detect problems before continuing with the rollout. Often what problems you can detect (and how soon) are limited by the telemetry you have available and the degree to which you can inspect and monitor the systems that you're rolling out to. If you're rolling out internally, this can possibly be quite high, but if you're rolling out to customers, you may have limited telemetry (partly because customers will object to your software constantly reporting things back to you, especially if you want to report lots of details) and no ability to reach out and inspect systems. A related issue is that when you build rollout telemetry and monitoring, you're probably basing the telemetry on what problems you expect. If your rollout triggers a problem that you didn't foresee, you may have no telemetry that would tell you about it.