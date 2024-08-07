Red Hat Leftovers

Frederico (FSM): Hello, and thank your for your time. To start with, could you tell us about yourselves and how you got involved in Kubernetes?

David: I started working on OpenShift (the Red Hat distribution of Kubernetes) in the fall of 2014 and got involved pretty quickly in API Machinery. My first PRs were fixing kube-apiserver error messages and from there I branched out to kubectl (kubeconfigs are my fault!), auth (RBAC and *Review APIs are ports from OpenShift), apps (workqueues and sharedinformers for example). Don’t tell the others, but API Machinery is still my favorite :)

Federico: I was not as early in Kubernetes as David, but now it's been more than six years. At my previous company we were starting to use Kubernetes for our own products, and when I came across the opportunity to work directly with Kubernetes I left everything and boarded the ship (no pun intended). I joined Google and Kubernetes in early 2018, and have been involved since.