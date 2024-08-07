Red Hat Leftovers
Kubernetes Blog ☛ Spotlight on SIG API Machinery
Frederico (FSM): Hello, and thank your for your time. To start with, could you tell us about yourselves and how you got involved in Kubernetes?
David: I started working on OpenShift (the Red Hat distribution of Kubernetes) in the fall of 2014 and got involved pretty quickly in API Machinery. My first PRs were fixing kube-apiserver error messages and from there I branched out to kubectl (kubeconfigs are my fault!), auth (RBAC and *Review APIs are ports from OpenShift), apps (workqueues and sharedinformers for example). Don’t tell the others, but API Machinery is still my favorite :)
Federico: I was not as early in Kubernetes as David, but now it's been more than six years. At my previous company we were starting to use Kubernetes for our own products, and when I came across the opportunity to work directly with Kubernetes I left everything and boarded the ship (no pun intended). I joined Google and Kubernetes in early 2018, and have been involved since.
Red Hat Previews Generative Hey Hi (AI) Capabilities for OpenShift [Ed: This site is sponsored by Red Hat for these puff pieces/promotional cruft]
Red Hat has made available a developer preview of Gen Hey Hi (AI) capabilities that promise to make it simpler to manage instances of OpenShift.
Red Hat ☛ Red Hat OpenShift Hey Hi (AI) and machine learning operations
In today's data-driven world, organizations are always looking for new ways to get insightful information from their new or existing data in order to spread their business. Red Hat OpenShift AI enables data scientists and developers to efficiently collaborate and create solid, scalable, and reproducible data science projects in response to this demand.
Architecture of Red Bait OpenShift AI
Red Hat OpenShift Hey Hi (AI) helps you build out an enterprise grade Hey Hi (AI) and MLOps platform to create and deliver GenAI and predictive models by providing supported Hey Hi (AI) tooling on top of OpenShift. It’s based on Red Hat OpenShift, a container based application platform that efficiently scales to handle workload demands of Hey Hi (AI) operations and models. You can run your Hey Hi (AI) workloads across the hybrid cloud, including edge and disconnected environments.
Red Hat Official ☛ 5 resources for building skills for the AI-enabled business [Ed: Red Hat is speaking in buzzwords to compensate for a lack of real, useless new products]
Red Hat Learning Subscription recognizes the critical importance of nurturing talent in the AI era. Our curriculum not only lays a strong foundation but also helps you advance your IT team's infrastructure skills, streamline operations and align your staff career development with your high-level business goals. By embracing continual learning and skills development, your IT organization is better able to lead and drive innovation in today's complex IT environments.
Red Hat Official ☛ Developer preview of Red Hat OpenShift Lightspeed, OpenShift’s new GenAI virtual assistant is now available [Ed: More mindless buzzwords and hype from Red Hat/IBM]
Red Hat OpenShift Lightspeed is a generative AI-based virtual assistant integrated into Red Hat OpenShift. It applies GenAI to how teams learn and work with OpenShift - enabling users to be more accurate and efficient while freeing up IT teams to drive greater innovation. Using an English natural-language interface, users can ask the assistant questions related to OpenShift. It can assist with troubleshooting and investigating cluster resources by leveraging and applying Red Hat’s extensive knowledge and experience in building, deploying and managing applications across the hybrid cloud.
Red Hat Official ☛ What you need to know about VMware Automation with Red Hat Ansible [Ed: VMware adds security issues]
Basics: Set up Ansible and create your first playbook.