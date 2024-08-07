HTTP, Mozilla, and Tor Browser 13.5.2
-
Jim Nielsen ☛ Deno De-emphasizes HTTP Imports
I’ve been a long-time fan of Deno and their ethos of following the web platform. But I’m not sure how I feel about their latest admission which makes their dependency story more like npm and less like the web.
Designing Deno’s module system around HTTP imports was ambitious. It aimed to replace npm with a distributed system over HTTP, aligning with how ES Modules work in browsers. This eliminated the need for package.json files and node_modules folders, simplifying project structures. Deno scripts could scale down to single-file programs without a project directory or configuration.
Deno’s HTTP imports were one of my favorite features! But alas, it seem the dream is dead. Or rather, there were trade-offs.
One trade-off to HTTP imports was decentralization[1], which by definition entails a lack of centralized control. But, when you can’t control the end-user experience of your product, your brand suffers even when it’s not your fault.
It seems this began happening to Deno where folks pointed their module dependencies at a variety of hosts and any poor performance from a third-party was a perceived poor performance on the part of Deno.
-
Mozilla
-
Tor ☛ New Release: Tor Browser 13.5.2 | The Tor Project
Tor Browser 13.5.2 is now available from the Tor Browser download page and also from our distribution directory.
This version includes important security updates to Firefox.
-
Firefox Developer Experience: Firefox WebDriver Newsletter 129
WebDriver is a remote control interface that enables introspection and control of user agents. As such it can help developers to verify that their websites are working and performing well with all major browsers. The protocol is standardized by the W3C and consists of two separate specifications: WebDriver classic (HTTP) and the new WebDriver BiDi (Bi-Directional).
-
Firefox Developer Experience: Geckodriver 0.35.0 Released
We are proud to announce the next major release of geckodriver 0.35.0. It ships with two new features: support for “Permissions” and a new flag to enable the crash reporter.
-
Mozilla ☛ Firefox hacks for everyone: From cozy gamers to minimalists and beyond
Firefox users, we’ve got tips for you. The Mozilla team has gathered some of our favorite tricks to help you get the most out of your browser – from customizing the look of Firefox and managing tabs, to watching videos on the sly and staying cozy while gaming. Let’s dive in.
-