Open Hardware/Modding: Chumby, Jailbreaking, Arduino, RISC-V, and More

This ferrofluid VU-Meter is inspired by many similar projects that you will find online.

An electromagnet pulsing to the music beat animates the ferrofluid. The electromagnet pulses result from band-pass filtering of the input signal using a state variable filter design : frequency, bandwidth and gain can be adjusted separately with potentiometer knobs. With this setup, the parameters can be adjusted to each music style.

As a challenge for myself, this project is entirely analog and build from basic components (discrete components and op-amps). The PCB, 3D printed parts, laser-cuts parts, and bent metal parts assemble together to form a 100% custom enclosure.

I consider the project as finished, even if the circuitry could still be improved. I encourage anyone willing to get inspiration from my experience to perform (more) breadboard tests especially for resistor values.