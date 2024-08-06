Open Hardware/Modding: Chumby, Jailbreaking, Arduino, RISC-V, and More
Hackaday ☛ At Last, Chumby Is Ready
However, the future of the Chumby and other older devices is still on the chopping block of progress. Compiler writers want to drop support for platforms that nobody uses anymore, and the Chumby is ARMv5. With many changes destined to languish, [Doug] still considers it a huge success, and we do too. The whole series represents a journey with beautiful lessons about the power of the Linux device tree, making the dark and scary world of Linux kernel drivers seem a little more approachable.
Tom's Hardware ☛ Dev repurposes Kindle as a portable E Ink monitor — provides instructions for the jailbreak
A developer has jailbroken an Amazon Kindle eReader tablet and repurposed it as a portable E Ink monitor. Methods and details are shared.
Arduino ☛ Making a car more secure with the Arduino Nicla Vision
His solution to a potential break-in or theft of keys revolves around the incorporation of an Arduino Nicla Vision board running a facial recognition model that only allows the vehicle to start if the owner is sitting in the driver’s seat. The beginning of the image detection/processing loop involves grabbing the next image from the board’s camera and sending it to a classification model where it receives one of three labels: none, unknown, or Joao, the driver. Once the driver has been detected for 10 consecutive seconds, the Nicla Vision activates a relay in order to complete the car’s 12V battery circuit, at which point the vehicle can be started normally with the ignition.
[Old] Hackaday ☛ Ferrofluid VU-Meter
This ferrofluid VU-Meter is inspired by many similar projects that you will find online.
An electromagnet pulsing to the music beat animates the ferrofluid. The electromagnet pulses result from band-pass filtering of the input signal using a state variable filter design : frequency, bandwidth and gain can be adjusted separately with potentiometer knobs. With this setup, the parameters can be adjusted to each music style.
As a challenge for myself, this project is entirely analog and build from basic components (discrete components and op-amps). The PCB, 3D printed parts, laser-cuts parts, and bent metal parts assemble together to form a 100% custom enclosure.
I consider the project as finished, even if the circuitry could still be improved. I encourage anyone willing to get inspiration from my experience to perform (more) breadboard tests especially for resistor values.
Jeff Geerling ☛ Milk-V Jupiter is the first ITX RISC-V board I've tested
The latest RISC-V computer I've tested is the Milk-V Jupiter. It's pokey at Intel Core 2 Duo levels of performance—at least according to Geekbench.
But performance is only one aspect that interests me. This is the first RISC-V Mini ITX motherboard I've tested, which means it can be installed in a PC case or rackmount enclosure, and it is much more featureful than a typical credit-card-sized SBC.
It includes niceties like front panel IO, front-panel Audio, USB 3.0, and USB 2.0, 24-pin ATX power input, an M.2 M-key slot for NVMe, and an open ended PCI Express slot!
CNX Software ☛ Amlogic C302X embedded Hey Hi (AI) camera kit features GMSL2 connectors, Ethernet, WiFi, BLE, and CAN Bus interface
The DAB Embedded CAMKIT-AML302-IMX462, is a compact Hey Hi (AI) camera kit built around the Amlogic C302X processor with 256MB DDR3 on-chip (SiP) and designed for image processing and machine learning applications. The board also includes GMSL2 interfaces that add support for a range of Sony camera sensors, including global shutter and 3D options. Additionally, it has 100Mbit LAN, Wi-Fi, BLE, and CAN bus connectivity which makes this board useful for various computer vision applications.
CNX Software ☛ ReSpeaker Lite Voice Assistant Kit combines XMOS XU-316 and ESP32-S3 for advanced voice processing, Home Assistant integration
Seeed Studio’s ReSpeaker Lite Series includes the ReSpeaker Lite 2-Mic Array and Voice Assistant Kit, featuring the XMOS XU-316 Hey Hi (AI) sound chip for advanced voice processing and integration with Home Assistant via ESPHome. It’s perfect for smart home control with far-field voice capture and noise cancellation. The kit combines the ReSpeaker Lite dual-microphone array with the XIAO ESP32S3 module for voice recognition, noise reduction, and processing. It supports WiFi, BLE 5.0, and has a 2.4GHz rod antenna.
CNX Software ☛ Arduino and LVGL-compatible ESP32-C3 board features a 1.28-inch round touchscreen display fully housed in a case
The ESP32-2424S012 is an ESP32-C3 WiFi and BLE development board with a 1.28-inch round touchscreen color display that is fully housed in a black or white plastic enclosure and suitable for Arduino and LVGL library. As we’ll see further below some have also used it with Tasmota and ESPHome firmware. We previously covered several tiny ESP32-S3/ESP32-C3 boards with a round display such as the LILYGO T-RGB ESP32-S3 board, Makerfabs “ESP32-S3 Round SPI TFT with Touch 1.28″, SB Components’ Dual Roundy, but they either don’t come with a case at all, or only the front is covered, but the bottom is laid bare.
CNX Software ☛ Rockchip RK3568 fanless industrial PC offers Ethernet, 4G LTE, WiFi, BLE connectivity, RS485, RS232, and CAN Bus interfaces
MYiR MYD-LR3568-GK-B is a fanless industrial PC Box powered by Rockchip RK3568 quad-core Cortex-A55 Ai SoC with up to 4GB RAM, 32GB GB eMMC flash, support for M.2 NVMe storage, and communication interfaces such as RS232, RS485, and CAN Bus. The device also offers dual gigabit Ethernet and optional WiFI, BLE, and 4G LTE connectivity, two video outputs, and five USB ports with a set of features and capabilities that makes it suitable for edge AI, video analytics, industrial control, protocol conversion, communication management, and more.