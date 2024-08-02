posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Aug 02, 2024



Quoting: Linux updates with an undo function? Some distros have that —

The big names mostly can't yet, but some lesser-known Linux distributions offer the ability to undo updates and recover from damage, even automatically.

With a new version of Linux Mint available, a lot of people – especially less-technical types – are about to upgrade their PCs. As with almost all major upgrades, inevitably some some stuff won't work with the new version. Going back is difficult, although Mint does have a solution, and so do some smaller distros.

Linux Mint includes the Timeshift utility, originally developed by Teejeetech, but that doesn't make it invulnerable. No operating system is, as amply demonstrated recently by CrowdStrike. If installed on a file system that supports copy-on-write (COW) snapshots, Timeshift can use that, but if you chose some other disk format, it can also back up your system files using rsync to another drive.

For now, most Linux file systems can't handle snapshotting, including the default ext4 or its predecessors, or XFS, or the now-vanishing ReiserFS. Several existing file systems that work on Linux do include snapshot support, including bcachefs, ZFS, and Btrfs. However, there are solid reasons why most distros don't include the functionality.