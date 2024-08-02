CheckMag | Toyota Motors and its Linux journey

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Aug 02, 2024



Quoting: Toyota Motors and its Linux journey —

Toyota among other automotive companies thought, going with a Linux based operating system might be cheaper and quicker when it comes to updates, and upgrades compared to using proprietary software.

Finally Linux in a vehicle. I use Linux every day on my desktop; what a great way to expand the use of this awesome software to a completely different industry. Most consumers won’t know what software is running underneath, and most most likely won’t care.

I was curious when Toyota decided to use the Automotive Grade Linux (AGL). According to Mr. Lyons, it goes back to 2011.

In 2011, Toyota joined the Linux Foundation and started discussions about IVI (In-Vehicle Infotainment) software with other car OEMs and software companies. As a result, in 2012, Automotive Grade Linux working group was formed in the Linux Foundation.