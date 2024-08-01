posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Aug 01, 2024



Quoting: Cinnamon 6.2 Landed in LMDE 6 "Faye" —

As the name suggests, LMDE, or Linux Mint Debian Edition, is a Debian-based variant, an alternative to the main Ubuntu-based Mint edition. Its purpose is simple—to serve as a backup plan for Mint developers in case of unforeseen developments with Ubuntu.

However, many think LMDE should take the lead and become the Mint’s flagship edition—an idea we strongly support for one simple reason. It offers the best of both worlds: Debian’s renowned stability, reliability, and predictability, paired with Mint’s perfectly implemented Cinnamon desktop environment, thus providing a user-friendly and top-quality desktop experience.