posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Aug 01, 2024



Quoting: OpenTofu 1.8 Rolls Out New Features and Fixes —

Three months after its previous 1.7 release, OpenTofu, a project that emerged in response to HashiCorp’s licensing changes for Terraform, released its brand-new 1.8 version.

For those unfamiliar, it is a software tool widely adopted in DevOps practices for automating and managing infrastructure as code (IaC). It lets users define and provision data center infrastructure using a high-level declarative configuration language.

This release brought eagerly anticipated enhancements that streamline the infrastructure management process and expand testing capabilities.