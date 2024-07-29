Linux Mint 22 – subtle but desirable improvements to an already powerful operating system
Quoting: Linux Mint 22 - subtle but desirable improvements to an already powerful operating system - Real Linux User —
Linux Mint 22 is not a revolution, but an evolution. And, although not for everyone, for me that is a good thing. I don’t want my system to get a complete overhaul every time a new major release or point release of an Operating System is introduced. I like stability and reliability first, and of course, then some nice additional improvements are ok to enhance an already perfect user experience. And that is what the Mint team is bringing us with Linux Mint 22: a great long-term support foundation for our productive and leisure computing needs. Enjoy your new Linux Mint 22!
Linuxiac:
-
How to Upgrade to Linux Mint 22 from 21.3: A Step-by-Step Guide
With our guide, upgrading to Linux Mint 22 “Wilma” from Mint 21.3 “Virginia” is easy. It lets you enjoy the latest features, security updates, and performance enhancements the new release brings.
Although the process can vary widely depending on your internet connection speed and the power of the hardware you’re using, you should be done in about an hour.
Additionally, we recommend that you consider setting up automatic updates; however, if you don’t know how, we’ve covered it in our comprehensive and easy-to-follow “How to Configure Linux Mint 22/21 Automatic Updates” guide.
Lastly, you can check also the official Mint’s upgrade manual for additional help or valuable information.