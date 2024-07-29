Linux Mint 22 – subtle but desirable improvements to an already powerful operating system

With our guide, upgrading to Linux Mint 22 “Wilma” from Mint 21.3 “Virginia” is easy. It lets you enjoy the latest features, security updates, and performance enhancements the new release brings.

Although the process can vary widely depending on your internet connection speed and the power of the hardware you’re using, you should be done in about an hour.

Additionally, we recommend that you consider setting up automatic updates; however, if you don’t know how, we’ve covered it in our comprehensive and easy-to-follow “How to Configure Linux Mint 22/21 Automatic Updates” guide.

Lastly, you can check also the official Mint’s upgrade manual for additional help or valuable information.