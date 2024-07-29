posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 29, 2024



Quoting: Forlinx FET3576-C Rockchip RK3576 SoM powers feature-rich OK3576-C board for AIoT applications - CNX Software —

As the SoM is powered by a Rockchip RK3576 SoC, it should support OpenGL ES 1.1/2.0/3.2, OpenCL 2.0, and Vulkan 1.1. However, the company does not mention it on their products page or datasheet of the device.

In terms of software, the SoM is compatible with Linux 6.1.57 and Android and supports multi-task and multi-scenario parallel processing, as well as deep learning frameworks such as TensorFlow, Caffe, Tflite, Pytorch, Onnx NN, Android NN, and others.