Best Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations

6 Best Free and Open Source Terminal Emulators Built With Web Technologies - LinuxLinks
One of the reasons why we became hooked on Linux was the command line. The command line offers advantages day-to-day because of things like its scalability, scriptability, simple design, and simple interface. At the command line, there’s so much power at our fingertips. Its continuing flexibility and power remain big draws to this day.
It’s true that some people consider the command line to be arcane and obsolete. They prefer graphical interfaces. And for non-technical people and beginners, few dispute good graphical user interfaces make life easier. But who doesn’t want the best of both worlds?
rawhide - find files using pretty C expressions - LinuxLinks
An rh expression is a C-like expression that can call user-defined functions. These expressions can contain all of C’s conditional, logical, relational, equality, arithmetic, and bit operators.
There is a default standard library of functions to start with. It provides a high-level interface to the built-in symbols mentioned above, and makes rh easy to use.
This is free and open source software.
PreviewQt - preview all kinds of files - LinuxLinks
PreviewQt is a file previewer that strives to be lightweight, very fast, and simple. It supports a huge range of files and formats.
PreviewQt is a sibling to PhotoQt, but it’s designed to be simpler and more lightweight. The intention is to add support for more file types to PreviewQt, beyond files that a good image viewer handles. In time, PreviewQt is intended to become the “swiss army knife” for previewing and getting information about files.
This is free and open source software.