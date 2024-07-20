Software: Geopard, Kubernetes, and Odoo
Linux Links ☛ Geopard – colorful, adaptive Gemini browser
Geopard is a Gemini client written in Rust, using the GTK4 toolkit.
Kubernetes Blog ☛ Kubernetes Removals and Major Changes In v1.31
As Kubernetes develops and matures, features may be deprecated, removed, or replaced with better ones for the project's overall health. This article outlines some planned changes for the Kubernetes v1.31 release that the release team feels you should be aware of for the continued maintenance of your Kubernetes environment. The information listed below is based on the current status of the v1.31 release. It may change before the actual release date.
Medevel ☛ ERPNext vs Odoo for Clinic Management
The right choice of an ERP system will have the following attributes: efficiency in operation, improved care to patients, and smoothness in processes. The present open-source ERP systems are ERPNext and Odoo.
Medevel ☛ Odoo ERP System for Healthcare: A Viable Solution for Hospitals?
In today's fast-paced healthcare industry, efficient management systems are crucial for ensuring quality patient care and streamlined operations.