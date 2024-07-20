Kernel: OOM, Graphics, and More
-
Kernel Space
-
University of Toronto ☛ The Linux Out-Of-Memory killer process list can be misleading
We scratched our heads a lot, especially as something seemed to be killing systemd-journald at the same time and the messages being logged suggested that it had been OOM-killed instead (although I'm no longer so sure). Why was the kernel saying that there were no killable processes when there was a giant Python process right there?
-
-
Graphics Stack
-
Free Desktop ☛ mesa 24.2.0-rc1
Hello everyone,
I'm happy to announce the start of a new release cycle with the first release candidate, 24.2.0-rc1.
As always, if you find any issues please report them here: https://gitlab.freedesktop.org/mesa/mesa/-/issues/new
Any issue that should block the release of 24.2.0 final, thus adding more 24.2.0-rc* release candidates, must be added to this milestone: https://gitlab.freedesktop.org/mesa/mesa/-/milestones/47
The next release candidate is expected in one week, on July 24th.
Cheers, Eric
PS: there is one known issue already, when using glx you will get spurious messages like this: MESA-LOADER: failed to open $DRIVER_NAME: driver not built! You can ignore this, and it will be fixed by the next release candidate.
-
-
Instructionals/Technical
-
Jiri Eischmann: Installing Nvidia Driver Will Be Easy Again in Fedora Workstation
The feature my team worked on – Nvidia Driver Installation with Secure Boot Support – was approved by FESCo earlier this week and its upstream implementation was also approved several days ago, so it’s on its way to Fedora 41 and I decided to write a blog post with more context and our motivations behind it.
Installing the Nvidia drivers in Fedora GNU/Linux was not easy in the past. You had to add 3rd party repos and then install specific packages. Not very intuitive for beginners. That’s why we teamed up with the RPMFusion community which created a separate repository with the Nvidia driver that was enabled in Fedora Workstation if you agreed to enable third-party software sources. It also shipped AppStream metadata to integrate with app catalogs like GNOME Software. So all the user had to do was open GNOME Software, look up “nvidia”, and click to install it. Simple enough.
-