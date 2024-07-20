Kernel: OOM, Graphics, and More

The feature my team worked on – Nvidia Driver Installation with Secure Boot Support – was approved by FESCo earlier this week and its upstream implementation was also approved several days ago, so it’s on its way to Fedora 41 and I decided to write a blog post with more context and our motivations behind it.

Installing the Nvidia drivers in Fedora GNU/Linux was not easy in the past. You had to add 3rd party repos and then install specific packages. Not very intuitive for beginners. That’s why we teamed up with the RPMFusion community which created a separate repository with the Nvidia driver that was enabled in Fedora Workstation if you agreed to enable third-party software sources. It also shipped AppStream metadata to integrate with app catalogs like GNOME Software. So all the user had to do was open GNOME Software, look up “nvidia”, and click to install it. Simple enough.