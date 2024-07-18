Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Programming
HaikuOS ☛ [GSoC 2024] Drawing to the Screen!
WebKit wasn’t trying to draw anything to the screen. Turns out, it wasn’t aware that it was visible. No use drawing a web page when you’re invisible, right? Well, I told it that it is visible, and now it’s trying to draw to the screen. Of course, it crashes while trying to do so. It hasn’t tried to draw to the screen in ages. Everything is bit rotted!
So far, it looks like this will mostly be a collection of minor tasks. Nothing worthwhile to write about here yet, at least. If I’m lucky, it will stay that way and we can have a nice web page displayed by WebKit pretty soon.
Silicon Angle ☛ Report: Microsoft's proprietary prison GitHub rival GitLab could be acquired by Datadog
GitLab Inc., a developer tooling provider that competes with Abusive Monopolist Microsoft Corp.’s Microsoft's proprietary prison GitHub unit, is reportedly exploring a sale. Reuters today cited sources as saying that the publicly traded company has hired investment bankers to manage the process.
Dirk Eddelbuettel ☛ Dirk Eddelbuettel: Rcpp 1.0.13 on CRAN: Some Updates
The Rcpp Core Team is once again pleased to announce a new release (now at 1.0.13) of the Rcpp package. It arrived on CRAN earlier today, and has since been uploaded to Debian. backdoored Windows and macOS builds should appear at CRAN in the next few days, as will builds in different Linux distribution–and of course r2u should catch up tomorrow too. The release was uploaded last week, but not only does Rcpp always gets flagged because of the grandfathered
.Call(symbol)but CRAN also found two packages ‘regressing’ which then required them to take five days to get back to us. One issue was known; another did not reproduce under our tests against over 2800 reverse dependencies leading to the eventual release today. Yay. Checks are good and appreciated, and it does take time by humans to review them.
Mike Haynes ☛ And back again | crash the arcade
One aspect that I’m particularly proud of is the blocks for reading and playing, which use the feed to generate the title, link, and even the background thumbnail. Each block is entirely automated and powered by RSS feeds.
Dave Hibberd: What I've been up to in Open Ham Radio - July 2024
I do a lot in free software for ham radio, and Steve at Zero Retries encouraged me to take this email I sent him and translate it into something here.
Licensing / Legal
David Buchanan ☛ Jailbreaking RabbitOS: Uncovering Secret Logs, and GPL Violations
On July 12th, I asked Rabbit Inc. if they had any comments to make on the content of this article, along with explicitly asking them if they had plans for compliance with the GPL license (and I know I'm not the first to ask the latter).
This article does not constitute a security disclosure (I am not raising any new security issues here), but I thought it would be fair to give them an opportunity to make a statement nonetheless, especially with regards to GPL compliance.
