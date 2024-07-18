Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Programming

WebKit wasn’t trying to draw anything to the screen. Turns out, it wasn’t aware that it was visible. No use drawing a web page when you’re invisible, right? Well, I told it that it is visible, and now it’s trying to draw to the screen. Of course, it crashes while trying to do so. It hasn’t tried to draw to the screen in ages. Everything is bit rotted!

So far, it looks like this will mostly be a collection of minor tasks. Nothing worthwhile to write about here yet, at least. If I’m lucky, it will stay that way and we can have a nice web page displayed by WebKit pretty soon.