Audacity 3.6 Open-Source Audio Editor Released with Master Effects, FFmpeg 7 Support

posted by Marius Nestor on Jul 16, 2024



Coming almost three months after Audacity 3.5, the Audacity 3.6 release introduces master effects, which are effects that apply to the entire project at once, a new compressor and limiter effects that feature gain reduction history when they’re used as a real-time effect, and new and improved dark and light themes.

This release also adds support for the latest and greatest FFmpeg 7 open-source multimedia framework, support for pasting audio files into Audacity using Ctrl+V, a new ‘Export Selected Audio’ in n Extras > Export option, support for offsets larger than 2 GB, and an option to the View menu to show/hide RMS in waveforms.

