Audacity 3.6 Open-Source Audio Editor Released with Master Effects, FFmpeg 7 Support
Coming almost three months after Audacity 3.5, the Audacity 3.6 release introduces master effects, which are effects that apply to the entire project at once, a new compressor and limiter effects that feature gain reduction history when they’re used as a real-time effect, and new and improved dark and light themes.
This release also adds support for the latest and greatest FFmpeg 7 open-source multimedia framework, support for pasting audio files into Audacity using Ctrl+V, a new ‘Export Selected Audio’ in n Extras > Export option, support for offsets larger than 2 GB, and an option to the View menu to show/hide RMS in waveforms.