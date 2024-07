posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 12, 2024



6 Sticky Notes App for Linux Desktop in 2024

In this post, I’ve shown you 6 sticky notes app for writing down your idea and important messages.

GNOME, Linux Mint, and KDE have their own apps with best integration, while, Tomboy-ng is cross-platform app with synchronization support. For choice, there’s also XPad for GTK desktop environment on classic Xorg session, which however does not work properly on Wayland.