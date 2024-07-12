howtos, Installations and Free and Open Source Software
Flatseal - graphical utility to review and modify permissions from Flatpak applications - LinuxLinks
Flatpak is an open source containerized package format similar to Snap. While Snap relies on a central repository for software, Flatpak can be installed from different sources. The primary source is Flathub.
Flatseal is a graphical utility to review and modify permissions from your Flatpak applications.
git-of-theseus - analyze how a Git repo grows over time - LinuxLinks
git-of-theseus is a collection of scripts to analyze Git repositories.
This is free and open source software.
FeatherPad - lightweight Qt plain-text editor - LinuxLinks
FeatherPad is a lightweight Qt plain-text editor for Linux.
It is independent of any desktop environment.
This is free and open source software.