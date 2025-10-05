original
IBM is Changing Fedora and Red Hat for the Worse
Red Hat getting the blues
Yesterday: Red Hat is Ignoring the Free Software Community, It's a "Fortune 1000" Vendor
Red Hat is going through a process that IBMers call "Bluewashing". IBM is rushing to blur away the Red Hat identity, which may lead to all sorts of bad things, including "RAs" (IBM's term for layoffs).
To make this point, consider what one developer has said: "Today marks my last day at Red Hat. Tomorrow I am moving to IBM as part of the Middleware group. I will continue to work on Apache Camel in the same awesome team! Looking forward to that! The end has been a wild ride but it has always been an honor to wear the Red Fedora Hat!"
A kernel and Fedora developer is leaving this month: "After 17 years I feel that it is time to change things up a bit and for a new challenge. I'm leaving Red Hat and my last day at Red Hat will be October 31st."
The culture of the original Red Hat is going away. Little by little. It's like S.u.S.E. after the Novell takeover. █