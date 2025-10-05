Tux Machines

Latest Steam Client Update Improves Support for DualSense Controllers on Linux

The new Steam Client update prevents a crash on Linux systems that occurred when DualSense controllers are connected and idle, improves the High Contrast view of the game list search and the app filter panel, and adds support for dual gyros when using Nintendo Switch Joycons in combined mode.

LinuxGizmos.com

R1 Neo Meshtastic Device Introduced with GPS and nRF52840 Processor

The R1 Neo from Muzi Works is a compact, water-resistant Meshtastic device designed for long-range communication and GPS-based location tracking. Developed and assembled in Atlanta, it is the company’s first model built on a custom PCB featuring a dedicated I/O controller and integrated power management.

Terasic Announces Starter Kit Featuring RISC-V Nios V Processor and Software Bundle

Terasic has introduced the Atum Nios V Starter Kit, a feature-rich evaluation platform designed to accelerate development with Altera’s Nios V processor. The kit is aimed at embedded engineers, system developers, and educators looking for a practical way to explore RISC-V–based designs on the Agilex 3 FPGA platform.

4 Linux kernel tweaks I made that actually improved performance

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Oct 05, 2025

If you want something that offers stability, flexibility, and performance, you'll want to consider a Linux distribution. A major part of what makes this operating system (OS) such an easy recommendation is the kernel, the core of what makes everything work. The Linux kernel manages everything from scheduling processes to managing memory allocation and device communication. It's so good that you can easily run the kernel as is without making any tweaks.

Most won't need to mess around with any kernel tweaks, so fear not if you're feeling left out, as your Linux-based OS will run just fine without them. But if you did want to make some fine-tuning to get more from Linux and your PC, I've got some recommendations that you can carry out.

Wine 10.16
The Wine development release 10.16 is now available
FSF turns forty with a groundbreaking new project and a new president
The day began with a conversation between board members Christina Haralanova, Geoffrey Knauth, Gerald J. Sussman, Ian Kelling, and Richard M. Stallman, who discussed the FSF's mission and their vision for the FSF's future
openSUSE Leap 16 Is Now Available for Download with Linux Kernel 6.12 LTS
The openSUSE project announced today the release of openSUSE Leap 16 as a major update to this long-term supported, traditional, and full-featured openSUSE version derived from the SUSE Linux Enterprise Server (SLES) 16 operating system series.
Raspberry Pi 500+ Launches as the Ultimate All-In-One PC Based on Raspberry Pi 5
The Raspberry Pi Foundation announced today the Raspberry Pi 500+ as the next generation of their all-in-one Raspberry Pi desktop computer, built on top of the Raspberry Pi single-board computer.
I have used dozens of Android smartphones but these Pixel features still amaze me to date
Cinnamon Desktop Gets Improved Support for Keyboard Layouts and Input Methods
Work has started on the next major update to the Cinnamon desktop environment, possibly Cinnamon 6.6, which brings improved support for keyboard layouts and input methods and a new application menu.
Raspberry Pi OS Based on Debian 13 Now Available for Download
Raspberry Pi OS based on Debian 13 “Trixie” is now available to download
NVIDIA 580.95.05 Driver Adds Support for YCbCr 4:2:2 Display Modes over HDMI FRL
NVIDIA released today the NVIDIA 580.95.05 graphics drivers for NVIDIA GPUs on Linux, BSD, and Solaris systems as the second update to the latest NVIDIA 580 series.
Latest Steam Client Update Improves Support for DualSense Controllers on Linux
Valve released a new stable Steam Client update today for all supported platforms that improves support for DualSense controllers on Linux systems and brings various other changes.
Independent Distro KaOS Linux 2025.09 Arrives with Linux 6.16, KDE Gear 25.08
KaOS Linux 2025.09 has been released as the latest ISO snapshot for this independent Linux distribution built on top of the latest KDE software and using Arch Linux’s pacman package manager.
