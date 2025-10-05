news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Oct 05, 2025



Quoting: 4 Linux kernel tweaks I made that actually improved performance —

Here is a fact-based summary of the story contents:

If you want something that offers stability, flexibility, and performance, you'll want to consider a Linux distribution. A major part of what makes this operating system (OS) such an easy recommendation is the kernel, the core of what makes everything work. The Linux kernel manages everything from scheduling processes to managing memory allocation and device communication. It's so good that you can easily run the kernel as is without making any tweaks.

Most won't need to mess around with any kernel tweaks, so fear not if you're feeling left out, as your Linux-based OS will run just fine without them. But if you did want to make some fine-tuning to get more from Linux and your PC, I've got some recommendations that you can carry out.