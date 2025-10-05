The new Steam Client update prevents a crash on Linux systems that occurred when DualSense controllers are connected and idle, improves the High Contrast view of the game list search and the app filter panel, and adds support for dual gyros when using Nintendo Switch Joycons in combined mode.

news

I replaced WSL with a full Linux VM, and here’s why it’s actually better

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Oct 05, 2025



One of the main reasons I feel more comfortable using a VM is that I can completely isolate it from my host system if I choose, which isn't an option when using WSL. In a VM, everything is fully contained with its own storage, kernel, and OS configuration. WSL shares the host kernel, which not only means that Linux-specific kernel tweaks aren't possible, but also that you can't take snapshots if something goes awry, at least not easily. You also can't easily clone a WSL instance like you could a VM, which is a trivial task with most hypervisors.

Read on