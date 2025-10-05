news
I replaced WSL with a full Linux VM, and here’s why it’s actually better
One of the main reasons I feel more comfortable using a VM is that I can completely isolate it from my host system if I choose, which isn't an option when using WSL. In a VM, everything is fully contained with its own storage, kernel, and OS configuration. WSL shares the host kernel, which not only means that Linux-specific kernel tweaks aren't possible, but also that you can't take snapshots if something goes awry, at least not easily. You also can't easily clone a WSL instance like you could a VM, which is a trivial task with most hypervisors.