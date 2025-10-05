original
Tux Machines Loves Software Freedom
"Linux" (and Tux or "Linux Mark") is a brand and a project. It's a kernel.
Linux is also managed by a company, which is in turn controlled by many companies ("sponsors").
Software Freedom is a concept. It's not a brand. It's not a project. It's not even a company.
If Software Freedom is the goal, then we must focus on how to get there. At the moment, installing GNU/Linux (with the Tux logo) is probably the least difficult way.
The FSF has just entered its 41st year. It's the de facto authority on Software Freedom, but it does not have a monopoly or any exclusive rights on the concept. It also does not limit itself to the Linux kernel. █