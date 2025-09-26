news
Raspberry Pi 500+ Launches as the Ultimate All-In-One PC Based on Raspberry Pi 5
The Raspberry Pi 500+ is the successor of the Raspberry Pi 500 computer, based on the Raspberry Pi 5 16GB model and featuring a high-quality mechanical keyboard with removable keycaps and individually addressable RGB LEDs, as well as an internal M.2 socket equipped with a 256GB Raspberry Pi SSD.
The even better news is that the device is compatible with most aftermarket keycap sets, and a key puller is provided with every purchase to simplify the process of removing the standard keys. In addition, it is possible to replace the 256GB Raspberry Pi SSD with any 2280-format (80mm long) M.2 board if you want more storage.
Update
From GoL:
Raspberry Pi 500+ announced as their premium desktop keyboard PC
The Raspberry Pi 500+ has been revealed as the latest upgrade to the all-in-one PC, sporting some slightly fancier hardware than before. It's the same idea as the Raspberry Pi 500, giving you an Arm-based PC inside a little keyboard but this time they've made various improvements to it.
Also here:
Raspberry Pi Updates Keyboard PC with New 500+ Model
The Raspberry Pi 500+ is based on the Raspberry Pi 5 platform and features a 2.4GHz quad-core Arm Cortex-A76 CPU with 512KB per-core L2 cache and a shared 2MB L3 cache.
8 more picks:
The New Raspberry Pi 500+: Better Gaming With Less Soldering Required
When Raspberry Pi released the Pi 500, as essentially an RPi 5 integrated into a chiclet keyboard, there were rumors based on the empty spots on the PCB that a better version would be released soon. This turned out to be the case, with [Jeff Geerling] now taking the new RPi 500+ to bits for some experimentation and keyboard modding.
Full eGPU acceleration on the Pi 500+ with a 15-line patch
The Pi 500+ is the first Raspberry Pi model to include a full M.2 slot onboard. The CM5 Development Kit technically includes a slot, but I'm not counting that, because the CM5 is the main product line...
Testing the Raspberry Pi 500+'s new mechanical keyboard
Like any modern mechanical keyboard, the Pi 500+'s uses standard keycaps, mounted on top of Gateron KS-33 Low Profile Blue switches.
Raspberry Pi 500 Plus
If I get one, I’ll make sure to get a Dasher-style keycap set…
The Raspberry Pi keyboard-PC just got a mechanical keys upgrade
The Raspberry Pi 500, like its predecessor the 400, is basically a Pi computer crammed into a budget keyboard in a retro throwback. And as cool as it is, I confess that as PCWorld’s resident keyboard nut, I found the membrane keyboard underwhelming. Well, now I have no excuse not to dive into the Raspberry Pi world because the upgraded 500+ model has a full mechanical design. Huzzah!
Raspberry Pi 500+ has mechanical keys, 16GB, and SSD
The Pi 500+ utilizes Gateron Blue KS-33 low-profile switches and comes with tools to remove the keycaps, allowing for easy replacement with alternatives.
Raspberry Pi 500+ Review: RGB clicky keys and NVMe storage, but with a $200 price tag
The dominant aesthetic of the Raspberry Pi 500+ is the keyboard. It looks stunning, and the layout is similar to my daily driver, a Keychron K2. Under the keycaps, we have Gateron Blue KS-33 low-profile switches, and as a lover of clicky keys, they please me greatly. This is a keyboard that I could use as a daily driver. Perhaps Raspberry Pi will release the keyboard as a replacement for the official keyboard? Aside from the keyboard, the ports on the rear of the 500+ are identical to those on the 500.
Meet the engineers behind Raspberry Pi 500+
Hardware engineers Simon Martin and Chris Martin have been beavering away on Raspberry Pi 500+ for years, through a process of iteration that’s seen a total of ten factory trips to China, six PCB revisions, and 3000 units that got built with the wrong kind of Return key. What sounds like a simple task — adding a mechanical keyboard, SSD, and more RAM to the existing Raspberry Pi 500 — turned out to be far more involved than anyone thought, and it’s resulted in a device that we think is absolutely brilliant. Thanks, gentlemen!
OMG Ubuntu:
Meet the Coolest (and Most Expensive) Raspberry Pi Yet
Raspberry Pi today unveiled the new Raspberry Pi 500+ — a ‘premium’ version of its compact keyboard PC that uses mechanical switches, RGB backlighting and is pre-fitted with an SSD. “Raspberry Pi 500+ puts the power of Raspberry Pi 5’s quad-core 64-bit Arm processor and RP1 I/O controller into an ergonomic and tactile mechanical keyboard, combining uncompromising performance with 16GB RAM and 256GB NVMe storage,” they say.
CNX also:
Raspberry Pi 500+ mechanical keyboard PC gets 256 GB NVMe SSD, 16GB RAM, RGB LED lighting
The Raspberry Pi 500+ is an upgrade to the Raspberry Pi 500 keyboard PC, getting a mechanical keyboard with RGB LED lighting, a 256GB NVMe SSD, and 16GB LPDDR4x memory. Apart from that, the rest of the ports and features are exactly the same for the new “Plus” model: two 4K-capable micro HDMI ports, Gigabit Ethernet, WiFi 5 and Bluetooth 5.0, three USB ports, a microSD card slot, and a 40-pin GPIO header.
Late addition:
The New Raspberry Pi 500+ Has a Built-in Mechanical Keyboard
The Raspberry Pi 400 was the first Pi computer with an integrated keyboard, and now there’s an upgraded model to get excited about. The new Raspberry Pi 500+ has arrived with a higher-quality mechanical keyboard, better internal hardware, and all-important RGB lights.
The first Raspberry Pi 500 was a simple Pi board built into a keyboard, more like the design of the old Commodore 64 or BBC Micro. You still had to connect a separate display, mouse, and power supply, but the computer itself (a Raspberry Pi 5) and keyboard were integrated into one sleek package.
The new $200 Raspberry Pi 500+ is based on the Raspberry Pi 5, with a 2.4 GHz quad-core Arm Cortex A76 CPU, 16GB RAM, dual 4K display output support with the micro HDMI ports, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac), Bluetooth 5.0, and Gigabit Ethernet. There are three USB ports in total: two USB 3.0 and one USB 2.0.