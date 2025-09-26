Terasic has introduced the Atum Nios V Starter Kit, a feature-rich evaluation platform designed to accelerate development with Altera’s Nios V processor. The kit is aimed at embedded engineers, system developers, and educators looking for a practical way to explore RISC-V–based designs on the Agilex 3 FPGA platform.

Raspberry Pi 500+ Launches as the Ultimate All-In-One PC Based on Raspberry Pi 5

The Raspberry Pi 500+ is the successor of the Raspberry Pi 500 computer, based on the Raspberry Pi 5 16GB model and featuring a high-quality mechanical keyboard with removable keycaps and individually addressable RGB LEDs, as well as an internal M.2 socket equipped with a 256GB Raspberry Pi SSD.

The even better news is that the device is compatible with most aftermarket keycap sets, and a key puller is provided with every purchase to simplify the process of removing the standard keys. In addition, it is possible to replace the 256GB Raspberry Pi SSD with any 2280-format (80mm long) M.2 board if you want more storage.

