Agate (or AGate) is 5 This Year, It's Running Our Gemini Capsule
Agate stones on the left
In the past, in the American server, our Gemini capsule ran on gmnisrv with Alpine. When we consolidated the two sites and moved everything to the UK we settled on Agate for both. It had its first major release in 2020. It was around the time of the COVID-19 lockdowns.
Our capsule has since then grown a lot and Agate does all the heavy lifting.
Happy belated birthday, Agate. 2 weeks ago the last release came out, based on the work of 20 unique contributors.
The number of capsules that use Agate is unknown, but many capsules exist and the number grows fast. █