Terasic has introduced the Atum Nios V Starter Kit, a feature-rich evaluation platform designed to accelerate development with Altera’s Nios V processor. The kit is aimed at embedded engineers, system developers, and educators looking for a practical way to explore RISC-V–based designs on the Agilex 3 FPGA platform.

The R1 Neo from Muzi Works is a compact, water-resistant Meshtastic device designed for long-range communication and GPS-based location tracking. Developed and assembled in Atlanta, it is the company’s first model built on a custom PCB featuring a dedicated I/O controller and integrated power management.

The new Steam Client update prevents a crash on Linux systems that occurred when DualSense controllers are connected and idle, improves the High Contrast view of the game list search and the app filter panel, and adds support for dual gyros when using Nintendo Switch Joycons in combined mode.

original

Agate (or AGate) is 5 This Year, It's Running Our Gemini Capsule

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Oct 05, 2025,

updated Oct 05, 2025



Agate stones on the left

In the past, in the American server, our Gemini capsule ran on gmnisrv with Alpine. When we consolidated the two sites and moved everything to the UK we settled on Agate for both. It had its first major release in 2020. It was around the time of the COVID-19 lockdowns.

Our capsule has since then grown a lot and Agate does all the heavy lifting.

Happy belated birthday, Agate. 2 weeks ago the last release came out, based on the work of 20 unique contributors.

The number of capsules that use Agate is unknown, but many capsules exist and the number grows fast. █