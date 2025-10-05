Best Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations

Tux Machines

Latest Steam Client Update Improves Support for DualSense Controllers on Linux

The new Steam Client update prevents a crash on Linux systems that occurred when DualSense controllers are connected and idle, improves the High Contrast view of the game list search and the app filter panel, and adds support for dual gyros when using Nintendo Switch Joycons in combined mode.

LinuxGizmos.com

R1 Neo Meshtastic Device Introduced with GPS and nRF52840 Processor

The R1 Neo from Muzi Works is a compact, water-resistant Meshtastic device designed for long-range communication and GPS-based location tracking. Developed and assembled in Atlanta, it is the company’s first model built on a custom PCB featuring a dedicated I/O controller and integrated power management.

Terasic Announces Starter Kit Featuring RISC-V Nios V Processor and Software Bundle

Terasic has introduced the Atum Nios V Starter Kit, a feature-rich evaluation platform designed to accelerate development with Altera’s Nios V processor. The kit is aimed at embedded engineers, system developers, and educators looking for a practical way to explore RISC-V–based designs on the Agilex 3 FPGA platform.

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Oct 05, 2025

Wine 10.16

  
The Wine development release 10.16 is now available

 
Don't Use YouTube, Use inv.nadeko.net Instead (to Access YouTube Videos Without All the Nasty Parts of YouTube) [original]

  
Agate (or AGate) is 5 This Year, It's Running Our Gemini Capsule [original]

  
FSF's Anniversary Party Will Hopefully be Uploaded to PeerTube [original]

  
IBM is Changing Fedora and Red Hat for the Worse [original]

  
Tux Machines Loves Software Freedom [original]

  
FSF turns forty with a groundbreaking new project and a new president

  
The day began with a conversation between board members Christina Haralanova, Geoffrey Knauth, Gerald J. Sussman, Ian Kelling, and Richard M. Stallman, who discussed the FSF's mission and their vision for the FSF's future

 
openSUSE Leap 16 Is Now Available for Download with Linux Kernel 6.12 LTS

  
The openSUSE project announced today the release of openSUSE Leap 16 as a major update to this long-term supported, traditional, and full-featured openSUSE version derived from the SUSE Linux Enterprise Server (SLES) 16 operating system series.

 
Raspberry Pi 500+ Launches as the Ultimate All-In-One PC Based on Raspberry Pi 5

  
The Raspberry Pi Foundation announced today the Raspberry Pi 500+ as the next generation of their all-in-one Raspberry Pi desktop computer, built on top of the Raspberry Pi single-board computer.

 
Stormy Days, Strong Spirit, Maybe Site Search Next Year [original]

  
Microsoft Still Soul-Searching for a Search Future [original]

  
The Gemini Capsule gemini://gemini.tuxmachines.org/ and tuxmachines.org (HTTP/S) Both Growing [original]

  
Android Leftovers

  
I have used dozens of Android smartphones but these Pixel features still amaze me to date

 
Free Software Foundation at 40 (FSF40) Hackathon Starts in 1.5 Months [original]

  
Vicinae is basically Raycast for Linux, and it's (almost) everything I wanted

  
4 Linux kernel tweaks I made that actually improved performance

  
Best Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations

  
A Mac-like experience on Linux

  
40 Years of Freedom

  
Today in Techrights

  
Recent Valnet Articles With Focus on GNU/Linux

  
I replaced WSL with a full Linux VM, and here’s why it’s actually better

  
You can turn any sketchy PC into a private one with a single USB

  
Microsoft's XBox is Practically Dead Already [original]

  
GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers

  
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, ESP32, and More

  
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Standards

  
Security Leftovers and Windows TCO

  
Web Browsers/Web Servers: Apache and Brave

  
Programming Leftovers

  
Red Hat and IBM Leftovers

  
Operating Systems: GNU Guix, NixOS on Raspberry Pi 4, and More

  
Linux App Release Roundup, Best Ubuntu Time Tracking Software, and More

  
today's howtos

  
Unyo – anime streaming and manga reader

  
Unyo is a desktop application (inspired from Dantotsu) where you can watch and read your favourite animes and mangas

 
An Update on our NGI Zero Core Funded Work

  
A few months ago, we announced that LabPlot had received funding from the NGI Zero Core fund

 
August/September in KDE Itinerary

  
In the past two months since the last update KDE Itinerary got the ability to use the current location as a starting point for journey searches

 
Amazon's Linux-based 'Vega OS' and Old FUD Recycled in 'Make Use Of' (Valnet)

  
Cinnamon Desktop Gets Improved Support for Keyboard Layouts and Input Methods

  
Work has started on the next major update to the Cinnamon desktop environment, possibly Cinnamon 6.6, which brings improved support for keyboard layouts and input methods and a new application menu.

 
Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations

  
This Week in Plasma: 6.5 beta 2

  
This week we released the second beta of Plasma 6.5, and there are a lot of fixes in it

 
This Week in GNOME: #219 Deciphering Hieroglyphs

  
Update on what happened across the GNOME project in the week from September 26 to October 03

 
GNOME Foundation Update, 2025-10-03

  
It’s a wet and windy October afternoon here in the UK, and it’s time for another GNOME Foundation update

 
FSF confirms Ian Kelling as its new president

  
The Free Software Foundation (FSF) announced today that Ian Kelling

 
Games: Proton Hotfix, Utopia Must Fall, and More

  
10 latest from GamingOnLinux

 
Today in Techrights

  
Days After FSF Turns 40 RMS Will Speak in Haaga-Helia University in Pasila, Helsinki, Finland [original]

  
Our Next Anniversary [original]

  
GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers

  
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

  
Web Browsers and RSS Readers

  
OSI Pretending to Still Function, a Co-Founder Explains Why CoCs Seed Ruin

  
Security Leftovers

  
Programming Leftovers

  
Fedora and Red Hat Leftovers

  
Open Hardware/Modding/Retro: Orange Pi, PCBs, and More

  
Raspberry Pi OS Based on Debian 13 Now Available for Download

  
Raspberry Pi OS based on Debian 13 “Trixie” is now available to download

 
Applications: FOSS Weekly, Marvelous Designer, and More

  
Applications for GNU/Linux

 
today's howtos

  
NVIDIA 580.95.05 Driver Adds Support for YCbCr 4:2:2 Display Modes over HDMI FRL

  
NVIDIA released today the NVIDIA 580.95.05 graphics drivers for NVIDIA GPUs on Linux, BSD, and Solaris systems as the second update to the latest NVIDIA 580 series.

 
KDE Plasma 6.5 Beta Release

  
Some important features and changes included in 6.5 beta are highlighted on KDE community wiki page

 
Android Leftovers

  
Korai – manga reader

  
Open-Source Model Near Breaking Point Despite Trillions in Value

  
Software industry experts within major open-source foundations say the current system is unsustainable

 
Games: Godot 4.5.1 RC 1, Dwarf Fortress, MARVEL Cosmic Invasion, and More

  
Immich Reaches First-Ever Stable Release with Version 2.0

  
After nearly four years of development with 271 updates

 
Why the (Old) GNOME Screenshot App Doesn’t Work in GNOME 49

  
Apropos of nothing, but as someone who habitually uses the old desktop GNOME Screenshot app on Ubuntu

 
Free and Open Source Software

  
ElementaryOS 8.0.2: Not a Grand Slam, but a Solid Base Hit

  
The solution to deadlines is usually “cut scope”

  
Deadlines come for all of us, even in open source projects

 
GNU/Linux and BSD, FOSS Leftovers

  
Recent GNU/Linux Videos

  
Ubuntu Touch mobile Linux distro is now based on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS

  
Ubuntu Touch is a mobile operating system designed to run on smartphones

 
Independent Distro KaOS Linux 2025.09 Arrives with Linux 6.16, KDE Gear 25.08

  
KaOS Linux 2025.09 has been released as the latest ISO snapshot for this independent Linux distribution built on top of the latest KDE software and using Arch Linux’s pacman package manager.

 
NeptuneOS 9.0 “Maja” Released

  
release of NeptuneOS 9.0, codename “Maja”

 
Today in Techrights

  
