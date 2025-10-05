Best Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations

Judo (Just Do It) is a simple TUI for managing todo lists. You can create multiple lists, add items to them, mark items as complete, and delete items or entire lists when you’re done.

The interface shows your lists on the left side and the items from the selected list on the right side. You can manage multiple databases, switch between them, and create new ones on the fly. All your data is saved locally on your computer, so your todos persist between sessions.

When you start Judo, you’ll see the main interface with two panels:

Left panel: Your todo lists. Right panel: Items from the selected list.

Navigate between lists and items using the keyboard. You can switch between different databases, create new ones, and manage your todos across multiple databases. All changes are automatically saved to your local database.

This is free and open source software.