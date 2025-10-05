Terasic has introduced the Atum Nios V Starter Kit, a feature-rich evaluation platform designed to accelerate development with Altera’s Nios V processor. The kit is aimed at embedded engineers, system developers, and educators looking for a practical way to explore RISC-V–based designs on the Agilex 3 FPGA platform.

Where Tux Machines 'Lives'

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Oct 05, 2025,

updated Oct 05, 2025



The Tux Machines parties typically take place near to us, so it's somewhere near the centre of Manchester or around the Manchester City Stadium. Yes, we're ManCity fans.

We quite enjoyed leaving the densely populated apartments and instead live across the road from such an epic project, which expanded a lot in recent years, with the addition of this massive arena and even hotels. Lady Gaga will perform her two nights in a row, starting Tuesday. To us, even when we don't attend those events (the current lowest ticket price for Lady Gaga is 548 pounds per person!), it's a gateway towards park runs and cycling in nature. It lets us unwind and relax before returning home to post more links. From my desk, without even standing, I can see the stadium.

We deem this scenery motivational and inspiring. That's the physical "home" of Tux Machines. It's where we feed close to 100 birds each day, even during weekends. It's where we add over 1,000 new pages to the TuxMachines.org domain (WWW and Gemini Protocol) each and every month. Where we sleep, eat, and drink. It's a simple life; some people envy that. █