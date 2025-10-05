Recent Valnet Articles With Focus on GNU/Linux

Switching from the operating system you've used all your life can be scary. It's a whole new paradigm to get used to, and in the case of Linux compared to Windows, there are a ton of apps you may be used to that don't have Linux versions. That makes it hard to make the transition as you need to not only learn new things, but find out what you need to learn first, which can be a big barrier.

But things don't have to be that scary, and almost everything you're used to has a great alternative on Linux, or it might already be available for Linux and you don't know about it. So let's take a look at a few apps you can install on a Linux PC to get you up and running just as you were on Windows 11.