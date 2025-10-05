Do you waddle the waddle?

Terasic has introduced the Atum Nios V Starter Kit, a feature-rich evaluation platform designed to accelerate development with Altera’s Nios V processor. The kit is aimed at embedded engineers, system developers, and educators looking for a practical way to explore RISC-V–based designs on the Agilex 3 FPGA platform.

The R1 Neo from Muzi Works is a compact, water-resistant Meshtastic device designed for long-range communication and GPS-based location tracking. Developed and assembled in Atlanta, it is the company’s first model built on a custom PCB featuring a dedicated I/O controller and integrated power management.

The new Steam Client update prevents a crash on Linux systems that occurred when DualSense controllers are connected and idle, improves the High Contrast view of the game list search and the app filter panel, and adds support for dual gyros when using Nintendo Switch Joycons in combined mode.

original

Don't Use YouTube, Use inv.nadeko.net Instead (to Access YouTube Videos Without All the Nasty Parts of YouTube)

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Oct 05, 2025,

updated Oct 05, 2025



A quick recommendation and invitation to 'chip in': Nadeko!

YouTube has gotten truly malicious in recent years, for more reasons we can quickly enumerate here.

Invidious isn't new and it too has been besieged by Google. Because Google does not want alternatives to exist.

Nowadays the most robust instance of Invidious is inv.nadeko.net. No ads, no malicious JavaScript, no bloat etc. Give it a try.

Everything that's in YouTube can be accessed via Nadeko (just copy the URL across or search), e.g. youtube.com/watch?v=84gWUNtYvok becomes https://inv.nadeko.net/watch?v=84gWUNtYvok. █