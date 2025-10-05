original
Don't Use YouTube, Use inv.nadeko.net Instead (to Access YouTube Videos Without All the Nasty Parts of YouTube)
A quick recommendation and invitation to 'chip in': Nadeko!
YouTube has gotten truly malicious in recent years, for more reasons we can quickly enumerate here.
Invidious isn't new and it too has been besieged by Google. Because Google does not want alternatives to exist.
Nowadays the most robust instance of Invidious is inv.nadeko.net. No ads, no malicious JavaScript, no bloat etc. Give it a try.
Everything that's in YouTube can be accessed via Nadeko (just copy the URL across or search), e.g. youtube.com/watch?v=84gWUNtYvok becomes https://inv.nadeko.net/watch?v=84gWUNtYvok. █