Vicinae is basically Raycast for Linux, and it's (almost) everything I wanted

Oct 05, 2025



Recently, I've written quite a bit about Raycast, and how it's my absolute favorite app on macOS, and now on Windows as well, thanks to the recent beta launch. But outside of macOS, I'm more of a Linux user these days, and I recently expressed my wish that Raycast would come there, too.

Thankfully, someone in the comments of that article mentioned an app I had never heard of: Vicinae, and it was a bit of a revelation. Vicinae is an attempt at essentially porting Raycast to Linux, replicating its UI and many of its features. I've been using it ever since, and while it's not everything I had dreamed of, it does bring me one step closer to that ideal world.