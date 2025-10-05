news
You can turn any sketchy PC into a private one with a single USB
If you have to borrow a computer at your hotel or use one at the library, you have no idea what that machine is loaded with. You might assume that using private browsing or quickly deleting your files will protect your privacy, but sadly, that may not be enough. If the computer has trackers installed, cached logins, or malware, forensic traces of your activity may still be recoverable from the storage drive even after clearing your history.
What you can do, however, is bring your own system on a USB drive. With the right OS loaded on that stick, any computer can become a temporary privacy fortress. There are several privacy-focused operating systems, but I’ve worked extensively with Tails OS. It does a good job of making sure that, regardless of the computer I use, I can stay private online.