Tux Machines

Do you waddle the waddle?

Other Sites

LinuxGizmos.com

Compact Edge AI Systems with NVIDIA Jetson Orin NX for Robotics Applications

ICP Deutschland recently featured the NRU-150-FT series, comprising the NRU-154PoE-FT and NRU-156U3-FT models. These represent a robust line of fanless edge AI computers powered by the NVIDIA Jetson Orin NX, designed specifically for demanding applications such as robotics, embedded systems, and other industrial applications.

ESP32-CAN-X2 Dev Board with Dual CAN Bus Support and Automotive Grade

The ESP32-S3-WROOM-1-N8R8 microcontroller powers the board, featuring a dual-core Xtensa LX6 CPU capable of running at up to 240 MHz. The board includes 8MB of flash memory and 8MB of PSRAM.

Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4S with 8GB RAM + 32GB eMMC Now Available for Ordering

The CM4S is equipped with a Broadcom BCM2711 quad-core 64-bit Cortex-A72 processor running at 1.5GHz. It offers various memory configurations, including 1GB, 2GB, 4GB, or 8GB of LPDDR4-3200 SDRAM with ECC, and optional eMMC flash storage of 8GB, 16GB, or 32GB.

RAKwireless Unveils WisGate Soho Pro RAK7267: A Compact LoRaWAN Gateway Solution

RAKwireless has introduced the WisGate Soho Pro RAK7267, the latest addition to its LoRaWAN gateway lineup. Designed for both indoor and outdoor deployments, this compact and cost-effective device is ideal for smart agriculture, smart cities, industrial IoT, and remote monitoring solutions, combining essential features of RAK gateways in a robust enclosure.

news

GDB 15.1 released!

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jul 08, 2024

            GDB 15.1 released!


Release 15.1 of GDB, the GNU Debugger, is now available.  GDB is
a source-level debugger for Ada, C, C++, Fortran, Go, Rust, and many
other languages.  GDB can target (i.e., debug programs running on)
more than a dozen different processor architectures, and GDB itself
can run on most popular GNU/Linux, Unix and Microsoft Windows variants.
GDB is free (libre) software.


You can download GDB from the GNU HTTPS server in the directory:


        https://ftp.gnu.org/gnu/gdb/?C=M;O=D


The vital stats:


  Size   sha256sum                                                         Name
  24MiB  38254eacd4572134bca9c5a5aa4d4ca564cbbd30c369d881f733fb6b903354f2  gdb-15.1.tar.xz
  40MiB  8b61b0c2bdd9d9c83b113c9167866bdb474651d291fedcaa5eb7cde49bd47036  gdb-15.1.tar.gz


There is a web page for GDB at:


        https://www.gnu.org/software/gdb/


That page includes information about GDB mailing lists (an announcement
mailing list, developers discussion lists, etc.), details on how to
access GDB's source repository, locations for development snapshots,
preformatted documentation, and links to related information around
the net.  We will put errata notes and host-specific tips for this release
on-line as any problems come up.  All mailing lists archives are also
browsable via the web.


GDB 15.1 includes the following changes and enhancements:


* Building GDB and GDBserver now requires a C++17 compiler (for instance,
  GCC 9 or later).


* Enhanced Python support


  ** New function gdb.notify_mi(NAME, DATA), that emits custom
     GDB/MI async notification.


  ** New read/write attribute gdb.Value.bytes that contains a bytes
     object holding the contents of this value.


  ** New module gdb.missing_debug that facilitates dealing with
     objfiles that are missing any debug information.


  ** New function gdb.missing_debug.register_handler that can register
     an instance of a sub-class of gdb.missing_debug.MissingDebugInfo
     as a handler for objfiles that are missing debug information.


  ** New class gdb.missing_debug.MissingDebugInfo which can be
     sub-classed to create handlers for objfiles with missing debug
     information.


  ** Stop events now have a "details" attribute that holds a
     dictionary that carries the same information as an MI "*stopped"
     event.


  ** New function gdb.interrupt(), that interrupts GDB as if the user
     typed control-c.


  ** New gdb.InferiorThread.ptid_string attribute.  This read-only
     attribute contains the string that appears in the 'Target Id'
     column of the 'info threads' command output.


  ** It is no longer possible to create new gdb.Progspace object using
     'gdb.Progspace()', this will result in a TypeError.  Progspace
     objects can still be obtained through calling other API
     functions, for example 'gdb.current_progspace()'.


  ** User defined attributes can be added to a gdb.Inferior object,
     these will be stored in the object's new Inferior.__dict__
     attribute.


  ** User defined attributes can be added to a gdb.InferiorThread
     object, these will be stored in the object's new
     InferiorThread.__dict__ attribute.


  ** New constants gdb.SYMBOL_TYPE_DOMAIN, gdb.SYMBOL_FUNCTION_DOMAIN,
     and gdb.SEARCH_*_DOMAIN


* Debugger Adapter Protocol changes


  ** GDB now emits the "process" event.


  ** GDB now supports the "cancel" request.


  ** The "attach" request now supports specifying the program.


  ** New command "set debug dap-log-level" controls DAP logging.


* Remote protocol


  ** New stop reason: clone


  ** QThreadOptions in qSupported


  ** New remote packets: QThreadOptions, qIsAddressTagged


  ** New "set/show remote thread-options-packet" commands


* GDBserver


  ** The --remote-debug and --event-loop-debug command line options
     have been removed.


  ** The --debug command line option now takes an optional comma
     separated list of components to emit debug for.  The currently
     supported components are: all, threads, event-loop, and remote.
     If no components are given then threads is assumed.


  ** The 'monitor set remote-debug' and 'monitor set event-loop-debug'
     command have been removed.


  ** The 'monitor set debug 0|1' command has been extended to take a
     component name, e.g.: 'monitor set debug COMPONENT off|on'.
     Possible component names are: all, threads, event-loop, and
     remote.


* Deprecated or removed


  ** The MPX commands "show/set mpx bound" have been deprecated, as Intel
     listed MPX as removed in 2019.


* Miscellaneous


  ** Guile API: New constants SYMBOL_TYPE_DOMAIN, SYMBOL_FUNCTION_DOMAIN,
     and SEARCH_*_DOMAIN


  ** New "set/show direct-call-timeout" commands.


  ** New "set/show indirect-call-timeout" commands.


  ** New "set/show unwind-on-timeout on|off" commands.


  ** New "set/show unwind-on-signal on|off" commands, renaming the old
     "set/show unwindonsignal" commands. The old commands are maintained
     as an alias.


  ** The "gcore" and "generate-core-file" commands now generates sparse
     core files, on systems that support it.


  ** The "maintenance info line-table" command now includes a new
     EPILOGUE-BEGIN column indicating the start of the function's epilogue.


  ** Simultaneous use of the 'r' and 'b' flags in the "disassemble" command
     now triggers an error.


For a complete list and more details on each item, please see the gdb/NEWS
file, available at:
https://sourceware.org/git/gitweb.cgi?p=binutils-gdb.git;a=blob_plain;f=gdb/NEWS;hb=gdb-15.1-release


-- 
Joel Brobecker

Read on

Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts

In Rome, Use GNU/Linux [original]
As Romans do
LocalSend: Share Files and Messages on the Local Network
Learn about the LocalSend app that allows sharing files, folders, text, and clipboards across devices such as Android, iOS, macOS, or Linux.
Countries Where GNU/Linux Adoption is Higher Than the International Average (4.4%) [original]
4.4% is now the average market share of GNU/Linux
OpenSSH 9.8 Fixes Critical sshd Vulnerability
OpenSSH 9.8 enhances security, fixing critical race conditions in sshd and logic errors in ssh
EasyOS Scarthgap-series version 6.0 released
EasyOS Scarthgap-series version 6.0 is released
Daniel Bristot de Oliveira Has Passed Away
Daniel Bristot de Oliveira of Linux
 
Kate and OrgMode
I have a very.. unusual notetaking and task setup with Kate, using Orgmode files
Slackware Cloud Server Series, Episode 8: Media Streaming Platform
Today we will look into setting up a media streaming platform
GDB 15.1 released!
Release 15.1 of GDB, the GNU Debugger, is now available
One year of freelancing
It was exactly one year ago today that I left my day job as Engineering Manager of LXD at Canonical and went freelance
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
Programming and Hardware Hacking
Developers' picks
Audiocasts/Shows: GNU World Order and Linux Out Loud
two new episodes
Security Leftovers
Security links
Applications and Free Software
lists, overviews, and short takes
today's howtos
last howtos cluster
Monthly News – June 2024
Many thanks for your donations and for your support
What’s Come of openSUSE As of Its Leap 15.6 Release?
The openSUSE Project announced the release of their Leap 15.6 distribution on June 12th, 2024
Ubuntu 23.10 Support Ends July 11 – Upgrade Soon!
Those still making use of Ubuntu 23.10 ‘Mantic Minotaur’ should be aware that official support for this version of Ubuntu ends on July 11, 2024
Improving packaging file detection in Debian
Debian packaging consists of a directory (debian/) containing a number of "hard-coded" filenames such as debian/control
Security Leftovers
Security related stories
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
DOSS stories
Programming Leftovers
Programming links
GNU/Linux Leftovers
3 more stories about GNU and Linux
Open Hardware/Modding: Arduino, ESP32, Raspberry Pi, and More
4 stories about hardware
Gtk 4 has decided to blow up some people's world on HiDPI displays
In Gtk-4, it turns out that they removed support for GDK_DPI_SCALE but not GDK_SCALE (via this KDE bug report)
Games: Zenless Zone Zero, DuckStation, Steam Games, and More
4 gaming related stories
Latest Invidious Videos and SFP#25
Some shows and videos
today's howtos
afternoon howtos and some older ones
Android Leftovers
Dear. Android — Leave. The. Power. Button. Alone
Grafana Loki 3.1 Enhances Query Performance with Bloom Filters
Grafana Loki 3.1 log aggregation system debuts with query acceleration
7 Things You Didn't Know Run on Linux
While most people think of Linux as an alternative to Windows or macOS as a desktop operating system
Modded Nintendo Switch with Ubuntu runs PC games at up to 60 FPS
The latest mod by Naga shows how well it performs with 8 GB RAM and Ubuntu
Endless OS – Linux distribution offering a streamlined user experience
Endless OS is billed as a fast, powerful and friendly operating system
Best Free and Open Source Software
All of the tools are free and open source goodness
Venue maps in Kongress
With Akademy 2024 hosted in a venue with OSM indoor mapping
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
Crazy Tech People Who Hate Lunduke - Part II
My very existence drives many nerds to the brink of madness
Booting Linux off of Google Drive
Competitiveness is a vice of mine. When I heard that a friend got Linux to boot off of NFS, I had to one-up her
Security Leftovers
various bits of security news
Fedora and Red Hat Leftovers
focus on Red Hat
Medevel on Free Software for Healthcare Service Providers
4 new posts from the site
Programming Leftovers
Programming related picks, esp. R
Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi and More
some hardware picks
Storage/Databases: Apache Hudi, PSQL, and Ceph
postgres, ceph, and more
SUSE/OpenSUSE: Bug Report, OBS, MicroOS, and Tumbleweed
SUSE/OpenSUSE news
GNU/Linux Applications: Zellij, LocalSend, and KDE/SkewDB
Some Free software picks
today's howtos
afternoon howos for today
This Week in GNOME: #155 Overhauled Keyrings
Update on what happened across the GNOME project in the week from June 28 to July 05
Ladybird Web Browser Developer Attacked by Unhinged, Dishonest Activists
Positive, non-controversial, non-political, very nerdy news
Share free software with your friends and colleagues
Have you ever wondered how to get a friend or colleague or even a complete stranger hooked up with free software
howtos, Installations and Free and Open Source Software
Two Linux machines are configured to allow SSH access between them
Web Servers: Curl, CSS, Firefox/Ladybird
Some WWW news
Collections of Different Linux Distributions
A distro provides the user with a desktop environment, preloaded applications, and ways to update and maintain the system
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
FOSS news
Programming Leftovers
Programming storiess
This week in KDE: autoscrolling
You can now turn on the “autoscrolling” feature of the Libinput driver
Windows TCO: RansomHub, DDoS, and More
Microsoft breaking things
Red Hat Promotional Pieces by Red Hat
Some Red Hat bits
today's leftovers
5 stories about GNU/Linux
today's howtos
morning howtos
Security Leftovers
security related stories
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, Orange Pi, Arduino, and More
some hardware news
Games: Factorio: Space Age, Proton Experimental, and More
GamingOnLinux birthday and more
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles