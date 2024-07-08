posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 08, 2024



Quoting: Slackware Cloud Server Series, Episode 8: Media Streaming Platform – Alien Pastures —

Nowadays we cannot imagine a world without the ability to fully personalize the way you consume movies and tv-shows. But that creates a dependency on a commercial provider. In this article I want to show you how to setup your own private streaming platform which you fully control. The engine of that platform will be Jellyfin, This is a fully open source program, descended from the final open source version of Emby before that became a closed-source product. Jellyfin has a client-server model where the server is under your control. You will learn how to set it up and run it as a Docker container. Jellyfin offers a variety of clients which can connect to this server and stream its content: there’s a client program for Android phones and Android TV, WebOS, iOS and there’s always the web client which is offered to browsers that connect to the server’s address. The Jellyfin interface for clients is clean and informative, on par with commercial alternatives. The server collects information about your local content from online sources – as scheduled tasks or whenever you add a new movie, piece of music or e-book.