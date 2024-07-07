posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 07, 2024



Quoting: Grafana Loki 3.1 Enhances Query Performance with Bloom Filters —

Almost two months after its major 3.0 release, Grafana Labs unveiled the latest update to its log aggregation system, Loki 3.1.

For those unfamiliar, Loki is an open-source tool for collecting and organizing log data, widely adopted in DevOps circles. It is known for its cost-effective storage management and seamless integration with Grafana.

It is especially popular in environments where developers must ensure their applications run smoothly and efficiently. It is often used alongside Grafana, a tool that helps visualize this data in easy-to-understand charts and graphs.